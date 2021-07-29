Where do you go to find the home of Wallace, born into slavery in Mississippi who wrote the beloved “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” in 1840 after being brought to Indian Territory by his wealthy owner Choctaw farmer-mentor Brett Willis?
And where do you go to find the birthplace of Bill Moyers, the journalist and once White House Press Secretary (for Lyndon B. Johnson), cables news figure and political commentator?
And where do you go to find the home of former Oklahoma Governor William J. Holloway?
And where do you go to find the home of the late B.J. Thomas, a singer of #1 hits, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song”?
And where do you got to find the birthplace of Lane Frost, perhaps the most famous of all World Champion Bull Riders, who was killed doing what he loved on the back of a bull at the age of 25?
The town, strangely named for a French novelist in 1901 also holds the Goodland Academy, begun in the late 1840s as a mission, school and orphanage for Native American Children. Still in operation today.
But perhaps the most distinguishing, interesting and unique aspect of this town of less than 6,000 people, is that it has been the winter home of traveling circuses since the 1930s, and the “Showmen’s Rest” area of Mount Olivet Cemetery is surrounded by sculpted tusked elephants on granite pedestals.
It is still called “Circus City, USA”, with two circuses calling the town home.
The county contains the burial site of Lane Frost, but also Freckles Brown, Todd Whatley and performers from all aspects of circus life.
The Endangered Ark Foundation, also there, contains the second largest herd of Asian elephants in the United States. Wow.
The little town of Hugo, Oklahoma, only three hours from Lawton, makes for a truly great trip. When the biggest attraction is a circus performer and a circus showman cemetery, you have a winner. Go see it.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.