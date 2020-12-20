Looking back on 2020, it has been a turbulent year, to say the least. Some of us have longed for the “Good Old Days” of 2019 often, even as we move forward learning new ways of doing things.
A few colleagues and I were recently trying to guess what will change as a result of the 2020 COVID pandemic. For example, I am not certain the movies will ever be the same. I definitely have enjoyed the increase in streaming content and first-run movies coming straight to my home, but others lament the loss of the movie theater experience.
Working from home, while a challenge for some, has been embraced by others, and in my opinion, is a probable permanent change we will see many companies retain. Finally, we have observed the growth of telemedicine, curbside delivery at restaurants and stores, and seen an explosion of home delivery services like Doordash and UberEats that are part of our lives now.
Certainly, some of these changes might be labeled as progress. In education, however, I would disagree that all of what has been observed during this pandemic has been progressive. Everyone in education has been forced out of their comfort zone, which is not necessarily a bad thing. We learn and adapt when we get uncomfortable. From college students to K-12 students, teachers who are responsible for guiding learning have ventured into a new territory of lesson delivery through technology. Even though many schools had introduced Google Classroom, Chromebooks, and other forms of technology, schools have ramped up their use tremendously during this pandemic.
Teachers have put in a tremendous amount of time and effort to re-learn their craft and to figure out how to “reach” students in their homes. The irony is we were no longer teaching students how to use technology for a hypothetical future occupation, which is our usual goal. This year, we have introduced and ramped up technology use because students needed it now, in order to work in their current classroom and learn with their current teacher.
Those of us in education who have experienced virtual learning this year have learned much with respect to what works and what does not, but it truly boils down to the same thing educators have always known, whether traditional or virtual, learning takes engagement. Teachers have known for a long time in order to teach a student, the student must be present in the classroom and they must engage with the teacher and their classmates. It is why schools stress the importance of attendance. It is why good relationships between teachers and students are vital, and it is the reason teachers need to be able to monitor the behavior of students to ensure students have a chance to participate.
We do not learn well in an individual bubble. Our brains need to categorize and process the information through practice, discussion, and questioning. It is why technology this year has not been about the future but has been about how to communicate on a regular basis with students and bring engagement to them virtually. Even in full-time virtual schools, students usually meet with teachers weekly. They come together to process information, and it is during the time with the teacher that genuine learning occurs.
Now, school districts must decide where to go from here. How do we take the lessons learned and improve? Because while many parents break out in hives at the thought of virtual learning, others have embraced its flexibility. They like the increased time with their children and more control over their children’s learning. However, during this pandemic, as educators, we have been made to put aside best practices, namely face-to-face engagement. Student learning has suffered as a result.
If we choose to move forward by offering more virtual programs, we must consider how to develop relationships between teachers and students through a computer, the same for relationships with classmates. What tools have been developed and what methods work best to engage students? That is what we must embrace. Students must “attend” class, perhaps not literally in the classroom, but through virtual meetings, virtual field trips, or virtual tutoring. We cannot teach a student who is not at school, in-person or virtually. It is the most important lesson I hope parents have learned. Attendance matters.
Teachers have improved in their strategies to communicate with students over the Internet, but engagement is a partnership. Relationships are a two-way street. I believe that we will find a way to take the lessons learned in this pandemic and improve virtual learning for the better. We will move forward and find ways to marry the traditional with new ways of doing things, and we will be better for it.
For now, however, I am yearning for the “Good Old Days” where classrooms are full of students, not socially distanced, but socially interacting. Schools are at their strongest when they are the center of the community, a gathering place for the community, and it is something I hope we can return to soon.
Chad Hance is superintendent of Cache Public Schools.