Steve Cohen is a 65-year-old from New York. He grew up in a Jewish family there where his mother was a piano teacher and his dad a dress manufacturer in the garment district in Manhattan. He is one of seven brothers and sisters, and he loved playing poker and credits the game with teaching him about risk and taking risk. While at the University of Pennsylvania 40-some years ago, he took $1,000 of his college money and a buddy helped him open an investment account.
Steve did OK. In 2016 Forbes magazine estimated Cohen’s fortune to be in excess of $14B, making him the 30th richest person in the United States. As of this year, Steve owns the New York Mets, and his net worth now exceeds $16B.
Steve and his family have donated over $715M to charitable causes, many education related or for children’s health. And veterans. And veterans in Oklahoma. More about that.
Dr. Anthony M. Hassan works for Steve Cohen. Steve and his foundation gave Dr. Hasson $275 million to execute the strategic, operational, and financial wherewithal and to carry out the establishment of 25 mental health clinics nationwide. These clinics, not for profit, are designed to simply improve the lives of post 9-11 veterans and their families, focusing on mental health outcomes, especially those veterans with PTSD, through accessible mental health care.
Now Dr. Anthony Hassan is not a medical doctor. His doctorate is in Higher Education Administration, and he is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. Oh, and he’s a social worker, an Air Force vet, and even better, an Army vet who served at, you might have guessed, Fort Sill, in the 212th Field Artillery Brigade.
So, in 2016, Steve Cohen created and committed $275 million to the Cohen Veteran’s Network. Cohen Veteran Bioscience, also founded by Cohen, conducts research into the effect of PTSD on combat veterans.
Clinics so far, which accept TRICARE, exist in San Antonio and Addison, Texas; New York; Philadelphia; Fayetteville, North Carolina; El Paso; Silver Springs, Maryland; Killeen, Texas; Boulder, Colorado; Clarksville, Tennessee; Lakewood, Washington; Virginia Beach; San Diego; Tampa; Jacksonville; Anchorage; Mililani, Hawaii; and Jacksonville, North Carolina.
And for all of Oklahoma, a location in Lawton — the Steve A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock. It’s on Lee Boulevard. It’s for veterans and their families. If you are depressed, anxious, a victim of PTSD, can’t sleep, have substance abuse problems, are hypervigilant, or have family difficulties — call there.
I’ve met Dr. Hassan — what a great guy with fond Fort Sill memories and many common friends. I’ve never met Steve Cohen. I’d love to do so. What a great friend to our soldiers and their families. May he inspire others. And may God bless him and his family. And all that New York money here in Oklahoma.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.