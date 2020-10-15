I always cringe and hate it so when I read of police firing multiple rounds at a criminal suspect, often enough to truly make anyone wonder when enough is enough. Certainly, in the recent case of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, it would seem intuitive that even though taser had apparently failed, one well-placed round in the leg might have served the same purpose that seven rounds in the back served. And we yet don’t know the facts, but there seems to be something to learn from common police training, I read.
1. When police believe a suspected criminal could potentially harm or even kill them, they are often trained to fire as many shots as it takes to bring the suspect down. It seems to me with this training, what must be in question is the decision making of the officer doing the shooting, not the number of shots he fired. The training should change. Training should focus on decision making and injury over fatal shooting. If we are using tasers that don’t down a suspect, can we not find stronger tasers? After all, seven rounds?
2. Multiple officers often shoot at once. This phenomenon, call “sympathetic fire” occurs when one officer fires as another officer quickly joins in even if they are not sure the suspect is a threat. Not only is this unnecessary, but can create great confusion as well. While this did not apparently happen with Blake, it happens with others. Our police must be better and more thoroughly trained. Defunding our forces is not an answer; better and longer training certainly can be.
3. Quick firing weapons on police forces should be re-examined. The type of firearms strapped to the waist of a young, inexperienced officer may well determine how many rounds he fires. He’ll be stressed, scared, and not often counting shots. If they are using typical semi-automatic weapons, the can easily unload as many as 15 rounds in quick succession. Needed? Not as a rule.
4. Physical force might be better trained. If uncomfortable physically subduing a suspect, it is relatively easy to resort to gun play. Often, physical apprehension or “empty hand techniques” can and should be used, not firearms. Again, more and more training is needed before trusting officers to the force.
Let there be no doubt. Intruders into my home may be met with a violent end. The police are needed today more than ever. But we must teach and train that firearms, and multiple shots to down a suspect, have got to be minimized.
Seven shots …. Really?
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.