I read a book called “Halftime” a few years ago which noted the changes we see in the second half of our lives. The basic idea was you spend the first half of your life building a career, raising a family and, basically forging a path.
My thought is, in reality, you really know nothing of life and you’re focus is more on survival. Lessons come, of course, and many are hard ones, lessons that, if you’re smart, help you make batter decisions in the future. Bulling ahead without really seeing, using a machete to chop your way through the jungle but having little awareness beyond the path you’ve cleared. Too far into the forest of the wide, wide world, and you’re just as lost as you were when you started. The only thing that helps are guides you meet along the way who provide advice, maps, and opinions regarding things of which you have no knowledge.
After “Halftime”, the thought is you create, develop your legacy. Focus on what you will leave behind.
I was already well into halftime when I read the book. Heck, it’s darned near the start of the fourth quarter.
At different times I’ve thought what the second half looked like, then I’m not so sure. There’s no coach to give you a pep talk, no one to analyze your first half performance and instruct you on second half improvements … except you.
Kids, of course, are always a legacy. And you hope you left them in a better place than your parents left you. Or at least I do. And, perhaps not so much a better place, as much as with better tools and a better roadmap than you were blessed with. Even at that, if your parents left you with a perfect one, new roads, new paths, new trails through the forest.
I’ve always thought if you leave someplace better than you found it that’s a minimalist standard.
A week or two ago I mentioned “the road less traveled.” I’m not sure I’ve blazed any new roads or paths. Perhaps the second half is just making the existing path a bit smoother than it was before for those who follow.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.