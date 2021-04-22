Back in the pre-COVID days when we drove a bit more than we do today, and even today we drive over roads and highways of Southwest Oklahoma, often referring to them by number or even by name and without having any idea who the road may have been named for. Here’s just a few that we often drive over wherever it is we might be going.
HE Bailey
The route’s namesake, H. E. Bailey, served as the city manager of Oklahoma City from 1941 to 1944, and later as the director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Bailey left the city manager position on February 1, 1944, and the following day he became Chief Engineer of the Oklahoma Highway Department. He then served as Director of the State Highway Department beginning on March 12, 1947.Bailey became the General Manager of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on January 13, 1951. In this role, he oversaw the construction of the Turner Turnpike. Bailey was responsible for the $14 million appropriation used to construct Tinker Air Force Base, and also oversaw the construction of Wiley Post Airport.
Turner Turnpike
The Turner Turnpike was named after Gov. Roy J. Turner, who pushed for efforts to build this toll road to connect the state’s two largest cities. It was the first turnpike in Oklahoma opened in May 1953 and it parallels historic U.S. 66, linking Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Quanah Parker Trailway
Quanah Parker, (born 1848?, near Wichita Falls, Texas, U.S.—died Feb. 23, 1911, Cache, near Fort Sill, Oklahoma), Comanche leader who, as the last chief of the Kwahadi (Quahadi) band, mounted an unsuccessful war against white expansion in northwestern Texas (1874–75). He later became the main spokesman and peacetime leader of the Native Americans in the region, a role he performed for 30 years. Wonder he has a road in his name; could they please fix Star home?
Kilpatrick Turnpike
John Kilpatrick Jr., one of Oklahoma’s most distinguished, most successful businessmen. He also was the man after whom that turnpike was named in 1991. A longtime highway improvement advocate, he had been either member or chairman of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority from 1959, when he was named to the OTA by Gov. J. Howard Edmondson, until he resigned in 1992.
CSM Bennie G. Adkins Highway (Highway 7 between Lawton and Duncan)
United States Army soldier and recipient of the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the Vietnam War. In March 1966 Adkins distinguished himself during a 38-hour close-combat battle against North Vietnamese Army forces during the Battle of A Shau. At the time of the cited action, Adkins was a sergeant first class serving as an Intelligence Sergeant with Detachment A-102, 5th Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces. He died in April 2020 at the age of 86.
Tom Puckett Memorial highway between 1-44 and SH 65
Tom Puckett was a Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent from 1964 to 1981 killed in the line of duty.
Bill W. Burgess Jr. Highway. I-44 near Fort Sill exit thru Lawton
Lawton lawyer, Civilian Aide to Secretary of the Army and political activist.
And how does it all happen? It’s up to the Oklahoma legislators and those who influence it. For good or bad, that’s the system.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.