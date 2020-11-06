What makes us happy?
Friends, family, relationships. The only thing that really matters in life are your relationships to other people.
This is the conclusion of research which charted the lives of 824 men and women for over 60 years in three separate longevity studies.
For 72 years, Harvard researchers followed 268 men who entered college in the late 1930s through war, career, marriage and divorce, parenthood, grandparenthood and old age.
The men were surveyed every two years, had physicals every five years and interviews every 15 years.
“It is social aptitude, not intellectual brilliance or parental social class that leads to successful aging,” the study found. “Warm connections are necessary — if not from a mother or father, from siblings, uncles, friends, mentors.”
What allows people to work and love as they grow old? Seven major factors: An adaptive coping style, education, stable marriage, not smoking or abusing alcohol, some exercise and a healthy weight.
Half of the men who had five of these seven factors at age 50 ended up at 80 as “happy-well.” Only 7 ½ percent at age 80 were classified as “sad-sick.”
Health in old age, the lengthy study found, is not predicted by low cholesterol or long-lived ancestors but by stable marriage, the ability to make lemonade out of life’s lemons and regular exercise.
Actually, none of the findings are startling. It’s what we’ve been told all along — that once our basic needs are met, money does little to make us happy and how powerful warm relationships are.
Those of us lucky enough to grow up in a happy, loving home know how lucky we were. The older we get, the more we realize that. But we all know people who, although they didn’t get that early support from their parents, had other family members who stepped up and filled that need. Or a special teacher or mentor was there to give enough of what a child or young adult needed to put them on the right track to a happy life.
Good sibling relationships are especially powerful. I grew up with that example. My father had seven brothers and four sisters. He loved every one of them and reveled in being and laughing with them. They were part of my sister’s and my lives.
I only had the one sister whom I tolerated until I went away to college at 17. From that time on, we were best friends – so close that she once commented, “I’m thinking what you’re thinking and I don’t know if I like that or not!”
And for all those who don’t have biological family connections but have forged their own families at work, church, school, in organizations, with neighbors — those connections can be strong enough to get them to successful aging also.
Unfortunate circumstances in youth do not doom a person to unhappy adulthood. It’s our warm relationships that lead us to health and happiness in old age — no matter where we find them.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.