A paper tiger is a term that refers to something that looks big and threatening but is weak and ineffectual. Paper tigers exist in politics. One of them was just signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last month, House Bill 1775. In this piece I wanted to talk about the controversy created by HB 1775, what the law does, and why it passed in the first place.
House Bill 1775 has gathered a fair amount of controversy since it was introduced by Rep. Kevin West (R-Moore). Opponents of HB 1775, like C.J. Webber-Neal, have argued that the bill would, “allow the white washing of the history (of the massacre), as well as many other subjects pertaining to the plight of minorities in the state of Oklahoma and the United States of America.” Advocates for the bill argue that it does no such thing. Stitt said that the bill prevents, “labeling a young child as an ‘oppressor’ or requiring he or she feels guilt or shame based on their race or sex.” That is a quite a difference.
HB 1775 is sometimes referred to as an “anti-Critical Race Theory” bill but if that is what his supporters wanted then Rep. Kevin West has failed. The bill neither mentioned Critical Race Theory (CRT) by name nor does it outlaw teaching any of the tenants of the academic theory either. In terms of material taught in a classroom, this bill does not do anything.
Let me give an example. Assume that you want to teach students about the Civil Rights movement. You can say that Brown v. Board of Education ordered the desegregation of public schools in 1954. You can go on to say that Lawton Public Schools did not follow that order until 1966. You can teach that the same guy who wrote the Declaration of Independence also impregnated a woman he had enslaved.
Gov. Stitt is correct that the law prevents a teacher from “requiring” a student to feel shame about that fact. It will not prevent teachers from saying it, requiring a student to answer questions about it, or asking students to grapple with what Thomas Jefferson meant when he wrote that “all men are created equal” and then a few paragraphs down complained about people he called “merciless Indian Savages.”
Why write such a toothless and ineffectual law in the first place? I must believe that Rep. West knew that this bill was not going to do anything when he typed it out. At a minimum there must be someone around him who would have said that to him. Why do legislators pass laws that are needlessly worrying Oklahomans over laws that do not accomplish anything?
They pass laws like this because voters love hot-button social issues. It is tough to get up in arms over a tax increase on the wealthiest Americans. It is easy to get outraged over what our kids hear about in school. Because we care these things get more media attention. HB 1775 was one of the few bills that moved through the 2021 Oklahoma Legislative session that heard a lot about from friends, colleagues, and other Oklahomans. It got people talking and it got Rep. West’s name in the paper. That gives him a higher profile and guess what — if that was his goal then he succeeded. If he had not written this law, I would not be writing about him in a column in a paper that is not in his legislative district. Maybe this high profile puts him in line for a leadership position in the House Republican caucus. Maybe it puts him in line to run for a seat in the Oklahoma Senate. For a local politician name recognition is 9/10ths of the battle and so a law like this certainly helps him get his name out there.
While HB 1775 may have given Rep. West a higher profile in the state is did almost nothing to solve issues he says he is concerned about. Yeah, college students whose diversity training got switched from “mandatory” to “voluntary” but that is the limit of the impact of this law. It is the legislative equivalent of the Cowardly Lion bursting out of the forest with a roar and crying as soon as Toto barks at him. Such blatant attempts at political gamesmanship need to be called out. If the Republicans in the House wanted an anti-CRT bill, then they could have written an anti-CRT bill. Instead, they passed HB 1775 and would like it very much if you paid no attention to the man behind the curtain.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.