On Jan. 6, 2021, an angry mob of Americans stormed the 117th United States Congress. They occupied, vandalized, and looted much of the Capitol, terrorized members of Congress and their staffs, and attacked officers from the Capitol and Metropolitan (D.C.) police departments. Five people died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. Pipe bombs were planted outside both the Republican and Democratic National Committee offices, while dozens of Capitol and Metropolitan police offers were injured. Once D.C. officer was shot six times with a stun gun.
In the aftermath, after National Guard troops belatedly arrived to restore order, some members of Congress received death threats, while others were verbally harassed by crowds on planes and inside airports. Multiple state capitols were closed due to violent protests or threats, while the risk of further violence hangs over the inauguration of President-Elect Joseph Biden on January 20. In response, the Department of Defense has mobilized more than 20,000 National Guard soldiers to reinforce local and federal law enforcement in Washington.
There will be endless debate over the causes and consequences of what transpired on Jan. 6, and plenty of blame cast in all directions. Pundits and scholars will focus on political polarization, the decline of civility, the rise of hateful rhetoric, the explosion of internet sites and social media platforms specializing in peddling rage and conspiracy theories and anti-scientific myths that undermine our traditional institutions. Others will find fault with particular individuals, with political parties or activist organizations, with an astonishing decline in public education that has left a generation without a grounded sense of social norms, critical thinking skills, or an understanding of the requirements of citizenship in a democratic society. And looming over all of these culprits will be social media, which many critics will blame for furthering the fragmentation of society into smaller and smaller groups that only engage with those who agree with them, who enjoy apps or cable news stations that tell them only what they want to hear, and that have little interest in or aptitude for listening politely to differing points of view and then making a decision about an issue based on facts. Some will likely argue that millions of Americans have lost the ability to logically determine facts at all.
For now, law enforcement officials at all levels are scrambling to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the attack, and to protect state and federal installations from more attacks in the future. They have been assisted by thousands of tips from Americans who have scoured social media for photographs and video clips of the worst offenders, and that fact is perhaps the most hopeful sign that a majority of our people still share a commitment to law and order.
But the damage done to our image in the world, and to our image of ourselves, is incalculable. After 9/11 we thought the greatest danger to our way of life came from outsiders, but as the Founders warned us more than two centuries ago, the greatest danger has always been from within. Without a broadly shared dedication to peaceful assembly and debate, without a commitment to civil discourse, the rule of law, and peaceful elections, democratic societies simply cannot function.
There have been many riots in American history that produced more deaths, including the New York City Draft Riots in 1863. And there have been many that were larger, particularly during the Vietnam War. But never before has a mob of Americans attacked the seat of the U.S. Government. Some in the crowd were shouting “Hang Mike Pence,” while others erected mock guillotines and carried an array of stun guns, assault rifles, and chemical agents. The miracle is that more people were not killed. If the Capitol Police had begun shooting there were many in the crowd capable of shooting back, and we might have all had the sickening experience of watching a gun battle inside the Capitol on live television.
So we come to the crossroads. Is that the America we want? Is it the one we want to pass along to our children? Do we try and pull back from the brink, or do we tell the kids that we’re sorry, but we threw away the sacrifices of generations of Americans to freedom and liberty and the rule of law and to respecting the government and the courts and to being civil and to working towards the next election and they’re just not going to get to live in the America we did.
If you believe, as I do, that we can and must make every effort to reconnect with each other, my suggestion is to do the following. Sit down with the people you love. Do it today. Make everyone put their phones away. And talk with them about what happened. Talk with them about what kind of America they want to live in. Talk with them about American history and the Constitution and why it matters that we all live together in peace and work out our difference through debate or the courts. Tell them it’s dangerous to be angry all the time. Tell them they need to look for information in different places rather than just one. Tell them it’s okay to change their minds or ask folks with whom they disagree for their opinion. Then say a prayer for our country, for our leaders, and for the men and women in law enforcement and the armed forces who are charged with protecting us from each other.
And step back from the abyss.
Lance Janda holds degrees in history. He lives in Lawton.