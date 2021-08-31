Since 1975 the failed American effort in South Vietnam has represented our gold standard for hubris overseas. For more than three decades we battled communism, sought to establish a stable democracy, and struggled to train and equip a South Vietnamese Army that could stand alone when we departed. We failed on all counts, and in the aftermath of our defeat we tallied the costs — the deaths of millions in Southeast Asia and more than 58,000 Americans, the loss of hundreds of billions of dollars, political division at home, a loss of confidence in the U.S. among our allies — and our politicians and pundits vowed we would never make the same mistakes again.
Yet here we are in 2021 watching the frantic, harrowing withdrawal of American and allied forces from Afghanistan after a two-decade effort that failed as utterly and predictably as the one in Vietnam. We can add it to the list of other American failures overseas — in Laos, Syria, Libya, and Iraq to name just a few — and the debate over whether it was necessary or futile has already begun in earnest. It is usually politically charged, and laden with cheap patriotism and partisan attacks that seek to distribute blame rather than promote clarity or understanding.
What we can say for certain is that the costs have been enormous. The U.S. has spent at least $2 trillion and lost more than 2,000 dead in Afghanistan since 2001. More than 69,000 Afghan soldiers and police were killed over the same period, along with almost 50,000 civilians and more than 50,000 insurgents. The collapse of the Afghan Army provides the Taliban with approximately 2,000 armored vehicles, 40 aircraft, 600,000 infantry weapons, 16,000 night-vision goggles, and whatever other equipment was purchased with the $28 billion we lavished on the Afghan Army and the $83 billion we spent on local police and security forces. Most of the equipment will break down and be abandoned, for the Taliban lack the spare parts and specialists to support them, but the weapons and night vision goggles will haunt us and our allies for decades.
So will the economic losses. Prior to 9/11 we paid for wars with a combination of taxes and war bonds. Since 9/11 we have funded them only with debt, and by the time the last American veteran of our wars in Afghanistan and Iraq has passed away our total expenses for both wars (including health care, disability, burial costs and interest) may top $6.5 trillion, a burden borne by our children.
In contrast to costs, assessing responsibility for the debacle with any certainty or fairness will be much harder. Perhaps we started down this road when the CIA gave $3 billion in arms to the Mujahideen so they could fight the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s and thereby filled the country with weapons and fueled the opium trade that now dominates the Afghan economy. Maybe it was when we ignored Afghanistan after the Soviets left in 1989 and let it fall into chaos. Perhaps it was when our alleged ally Pakistan created the Taliban in the 1990s to try and stabilize Afghanistan. Or when George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan rather than just going after Osama Bin Laden, kept the Taliban out of the newly formed Afghan government, and pivoted to Iraq before Afghanistan was stable and tried to fight on the cheap by limiting the size of the U.S. military footprint and using untrustworthy local warlords as allies. Maybe Barrack Obama made things worse by launching a counter-insurgency campaign in 2009 that failed but increased the casualties among Afghan civilians. Maybe Donald Trump is to blame for signing a very bad deal with the Taliban in 2020 and committing the U.S. to a deadline for withdrawal that broke the morale of the Afghan Army. Or maybe it was Joseph Biden’s fault for making inadequate contingency plans for an accelerated collapse of the Afghan Army.
More likely it was all of them. Maybe the entire effort foreordained failure. Maybe Afghanistan was too big, too far away, and too riddled with tribal warfare and corruption made worse by American largesse. Maybe we should have either not gone in the first place or never left. Perhaps we should have had a serious debate as a people about what was at stake and what we might reasonably accomplish. Except we don’t do that. We can’t even agree on a unified response to COVID-19, which has killed more than 600,000 Americans. If we can’t intelligently face a clear and present danger at home, is it any wonder we let our leaders bungle their way into and out of Afghanistan?
What happens next is impossible to predict. The doom peddlers argue that Afghanistan will once again become a haven for terrorists, that American credibility has been destroyed, that our failure will embolden Russia, China and Iran to test us elsewhere, that our allies will no longer trust us, and that the era of American dominance in world affairs is over. And maybe they’re right.
On the other hand, pundits said similar things in 1975 when Saigon fell and 14 years later the Soviet Union collapsed, and we won the Cold War. Our intrinsic advantages — geographic isolation, tremendous wealth, unmatched military power and abundant allies — are not going away, so it would be foolish to count us out. Besides, the powers surrounding Afghanistan — Russia, India, China, Pakistan and Iran — have powerful incentives to reign the Taliban in because they have domestic terror problems of their own. It could be that letting them deal with Afghanistan is far better for us in the long run. It will not be better for the people of Afghanistan, particularly for the women and children, and the prospect of brutal Taliban oppression and an end to civil liberties and education is probably the only outcome we can predict with any certainty.
Going forward, we should re-affirm our alliances and do what we can to protect and shelter our Afghan allies. And we must stop promising more than we can deliver in foreign lands. Freedom and a respect for the law and free elections are not commodities we can put in a box and give away. People must choose and fight for them themselves. We can bend circumstances on the ground with our aid, but we cannot fundamentally change them. Among our many betrayals of the Afghan people, our worst was promising them a future we couldn’t give them.
We never learn.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than thirty years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women,” among other works.