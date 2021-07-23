Not long after Christmas several years ago, I noticed that two out of a set of five tiny liqueur glasses were missing from the top of the liquor cabinet. There used to be six but I broke the stem off one myself. While they were not expensive, they have sentimental value because I got them in Paris in the 1970s.
My sons have favored them for years, as have I, for a small pre or post-dinner liqueur or brandy. I first looked in cupboards with other glasses thinking that during the holiday hubbub, they’d been stuck away in the wrong place.
When I didn’t find them, I next thought, “OK, a couple of the boys were probably deep in conversation and, when dinner was announced, stashed their empty glasses on or in some handy receptacle.”
I looked on bookshelves, stacks of books, table tops — every likely, even unlikely place, I could think of. Finally I sent out a family e-mail: “OK, where are my little glasses? I cannot find two of the five little fluted liqueur glasses on top of the liquor cabinet. Does anyone remember seeing them in some obscure nook or cranny or in the attic or basement (never mind, I don’t have a basement) or someplace else?”
Indignant replies were prompt. “I don’t have your little glasses, nor do I know where they are. You might have had some eccentric people doing your dishes and they could have stowed them in an odd spot, or on an etagere or between encyclopedias. Have you looked for intoxicated gnomes or thirsty chipmunks?”
Another replied: “You might look in the glass cabinet over the dishwasher,” which of course I already had. A third sassily replied: “No idea. You might make it an official treasure hunt and offer a prize next time there’s a group there!”
Then in a New Yorker magazine, there was a fascinating personal article titled, “Losing Streak.” The writer, Kathryn Schulz, had moved from the East Coast to the West Coast for a summer which she spent temporarily losing things: keys to a borrowed truck, the truck itself, keys to the front door, a shirt at an outdoor café, her wallet, twice, her bike lock, her cell phone, passwords. Her team lost the World Series. For weeks she slogged through waves of acute and anticipatory grief which led her into a study of loss — all that has drifted into the Valley of Lost Things.
The range of things we lose and the readiness with which we do so are staggering, she concluded. The average person misplaces up to nine objects a day. By the time we turn 60, we will have lost up to 200,000 things! We will get many of them back but we’ll never get back the time we spent looking for them. In the course of our life, Schulz notes, we’ll spend roughly six months looking for missing objects.
There are scientific and psychoanalytic explanations for why we lose all this stuff. But the simplest explanation is that life is complicated and minds are limited. We lose things because we are flawed; because we are human; because we have things to lose, Schulz says.
I am optimistic that I will eventually find those two missing 3½-inch fluted liqueur glasses. Possibly in the basement.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.