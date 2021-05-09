It was only nine months ago when many districts doubted that in-person learning could actually happen this school year. Many across the state and nation said it couldn’t be done safely. Yet here we are in May preparing to close this chapter on an incredible school year.
This was possible because of the sheer determination and grit that came from our LPS staff, teachers, students, and community! You are each to be commended for giving our students what they needed most this year — a sense of normalcy and support.
It is fitting that we started May with “Teacher Appreciation Week.” This year above any other, the education world has been turned on its side. Our teachers and staff rose to the occasion and provided our students with flexibility, a place to grow and to be loved, and a safe environment during these unchartered times.
We began the school year reinventing the way education looked providing both virtual and traditional pathways. After receiving feedback from our families, we started the first-ever virtual night program in the state for all grade levels. We distributed over three million meals this school year. In addition, we were able to provide meals to students during all holiday breaks.
Masks were no issue for our students and staff. Although quarantines and isolations challenged us, we were able to get through it because of the partnership we have with the Comanche County Health Department. Total Wellness also collaborated with the district to offer an on-site Wellness Clinic for students, staff, and their immediate families. This service provided an avenue to test and receive timely results.
Looking back over this past year, we had so many innovative ideas, programs, and learning opportunities. When so many floundered and wavered, our teachers and staff made it happen. This is a perfect time to reflect, celebrate and recognize the countless hours, selfless acts and show appreciation to all of our staff and teachers.
It would have been easy to harden ourselves or crumble under the pressure, but I am proud to say – we did it and we are not done yet!! Heading into the summer months, our doors will stay open for all grade levels as we transition to summer sessions. Teachers are actively working to prepare engaging activities and lessons to close the summer slide and COVID academic gap.
We will continue to provide meals for our students and children across the community. Be on the lookout for more information regarding locations and times. Next school year, we will open the doors to our Life Ready Center for high school students. Middle school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Lawton Technical Applications Program (LTAP) as well as high school courses for seventh and eighth graders. Staff are cheerfully designing new Makerspace areas in our elementary schools which have been much anticipated by students.
We set out to start the year with safety as the top priority and to keep it as normal as possible for students. We have in fact done so much more. We have changed our educational surroundings for the betterment of our students. Several of our schools have also seen much-needed makeovers with more to come in the upcoming year.
We will continue to do a self-evaluation ensuring we are moving forward and providing the best for our students in every area. Taking it to the next level is what our students deserve.
The next few weeks will be a bittersweet time filled with hugs, tears, laughter, and a walk down memory lane while reflecting on how far we have come. We will celebrate and honor our 900+ plus seniors as they take their final steps across the stage as LPS students in the coming weeks.
For our seniors, graduation is a celebratory time for you. Remember all those you met along the way. You have made as much an impact on them as they have on you. For our educators, be proud for you all had a hand in our seniors walking across the stage.
The pandemic had a page in our year, but it will not have the final word in our story. I am encouraged, rejuvenated, and extremely honored to be by your side serving as your superintendent. I look forward to more incredible and remarkable things we will do together! Let’s get excited because the best is still yet to come.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.