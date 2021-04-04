Thursday’s passing of April Fool’s Day got me thinking about “foolishness.”
It first hit me as I started my car to leave for the day and was greeted by a message on the car’s display saying something like “Warning. Taking your eyes off the road is unsafe.” Really?
So the vehicle sends you a message … that says taking your eyes off the road is unsafe … but you have to take your eyes off the road to read the message? Does that seem foolish?
It’s also bugged me for years some of the signs the ODOT folks put out that seem foolish. “Damaged Guardrail Ahead” is my favorite. I guess, if you were planning on that guardrail to redirect your errant car, you need to drive a little more carefully.
I always felt the same way about “Bridge Ices Before Road.” Doesn’t everyone know that, I wondered. However, I did realize that some driver may not know there was a bridge there, so that warning is truly valuable, and not foolish at all.
---
As a kid we frequently traveled from California back “home” to Oklahoma. In the days of AM radio, we were frequently out of range of a station’s signal, so dad would sing. He was a fan of country music and he spent many hours playing LPs of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Johnny Horton and Marty Robbins among others. So, when we had no radio signal, my sisters and I called out requests from the back seat of the station wagon, and a frequent request was a song called “Foolish Questions” popularized by Johnny Cash.
The lyrics include scenarios like one friend telling another he’d been to Ned’s funeral, to which the friend replies “Is Ned dead?” “Foolish questions,” the lyrics go. “You might as well reply, “No Ned thought he’d have a funeral, and later on some time he’d die.” Another was about the man who’d lather up his face in the morning only to be asked, “Are you gonna shave?”
I couldn’t possibly count the number of times dad sang that song on road trips. And no matter, he was always up for another rendition.
---
Bill Engvall made a comedy career of “Here’s Your Sign” jokes, awards for foolish questions. “I am out in public … and using the phone. I am in a phone booth, got the phone in my hand and a man taps on the glass and says “You using the phone?”... “Nope, I’m Superman, I am just looking for my costume. Here’s your sign!”
Or this one. “I was sitting on a plane that is traveling towards Seattle. And the guy next to me turns and says to me ‘Hey, you going to Seattle?’. “Nope, San Francisco … I’ll be parachuting off in about an hour. Here’s your sign!”
Sadly, we’ve probably all been in that “stupid moment” and wanted to crawl away and die after doing something similar.
---
At my first newspaper job, we decided one year to have a little April Fool’s joke in for the readers and ran the classified page upside down … intentionally. One reader called, berating us for our carelessness and that he just couldn’t believe no one noticed it. When I pointed out to him that we’d run a border around the entire outside of the page that said “April Fool’s April Fool’s April Fool’s” ad infinitum, there was a long pause and he said “Well, that’s just the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” and hung up. I took that to mean he wasn’t amused.
---
I had an aunt that was always chiding us for our “foolishness” as kids. “What kind of foolishness is this?” was a regular refrain. It was generally just harmless fun. These days, I think we could all use a bit more “foolishness” (unless politics is involved).
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.