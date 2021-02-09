Today is Election Day in Lawton. Last October the Lawton City Council put an increase to the “Hotel/Transient Guest” tax on the ballot. The city’s website has information on the specifics of the measure and what it will be used for. Other counties and cities across Oklahoma are also having local elections today. If you are reading this outside of Lawton, you should take a few moments and look to see if there is an election in your area.
If you were not aware that today was Election Day, you are not alone. It is more common to be unaware.
An important concept in the study of politics is the concept of voter turnout. Voter turnout is the number of people who vote in an election compared to the voter eligible population. The voter eligible population of an area is everyone who meets the basic requirements of voting. For a local election that would be people who meet the following criteria: citizens of the United States, residents of the local area, and are at least 18 years old. Many states, including Oklahoma, also restrict the ability of people with felony convictions to vote and so they are also excluded from the percentage of the population that is voting eligible.
Research has shown that voter turnout tends to be higher when high profile races like governor and president are on the ballot. Research has also shown that voter turnout is higher when the issues, or the candidates, invoke strong feelings among voters. The 2020 Presidential race is an example of both. Unsurprisingly, voter turnout peaked in the last election. It is estimated that about 2/3 eligible voters cast a ballot in November. In states where the election was contested (i.e., states that either Biden or Trump could have conceivable won) it was even higher. In Minnesota, the voter turnout in November was around 80 percent.
Local elections often miss lots of the pizzazz of a big national election and so turnout is generally bad. I will use Lawton as an example. Last year Lawton had an election with a similar local issue on the ballot. According to the Oklahoma Board of Elections 4,342 voted. While it is difficult to get exact numbers on how many adults lived in Lawton a year ago, we can use estimates of the population from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate voter turnout — and the picture is bleak. The U.S. Census estimates that Lawton had an adult population of around 71,000 people in 2020. Assuming that is accurate, our election had a voter turnout of 6 percent. Even if we assume that the population estimate of Lawton included non-citizens and people with felony convictions that would have prevented them from voting, it would still be fair to say that only around 1 in 10 Lawtonians who could have voted.
Low voter turnout has many important consequences, but the most important problem of low voter turnout is that it means our government officials and policies may not be accurately representing the public. I know that the 2020 election passed because it was the majority opinion of the voters. I cannot say whether that was the opinion of the people of Lawton because the majority did not vote. When governmental policies are out of step with the public, people begin to lose faith in government in general. That creates a vicious cycle which makes turnout even lower in subsequent elections.
Increasing turnout in local elections is a responsibility that we all share. Democracy works best when we all participate. So please, regardless of your opinion, please make get out and vote today. If you do not feel that you know enough to make an informed vote, then go to your local county election board or city’s website to read up on what the proposal does. You will feel better for having participated. Plus, if history is an indication, at a minimum, the line will probably be short.
David Searcy has degrees in political science and lives in Lawton.