Southwest Oklahomans grew up listening to stories that have become legends. Many are dripping with details that are scary or unsettling. When the stories are retold generation after generation, the details shift and the legend or myth finds new life.
If you’ve been to the Wichita Mountains, you’ve encountered picturesque scenery, waterfalls, rugged terrain and diverse wildlife. But there’s one place most visitors don’t know exists — The Parallel Forest. The Parallel Forest was built by the federal government as an experiment to deal with the effects of the Dust Bowl. Over 20,000 red cedars were planted exactly 6 feet apart in every direction over 16 acres. The sunlight is blocked by the canopy of the trees so the eerie feeling is even more exaggerated by the gloomy atmosphere. In the center of the forest is a rock formation that is rumored to be a satanic altar. As you can imagine, a creepy forest that is so uniform looking has brought with it many creepy stories of hauntings, satanic rituals and everything else that would scare the living daylights out of you.
If you were a teenager in Southwest Oklahoma looking for a good dare, you would find yourself at “Cry Baby Bridge” west of Lawton near Cache. The story goes like this: In June of 1924, a young mother was crossing this bridge with a horse and buggy when a storm approached. Lightning struck and knocked the baby out of her mother’s arms. As the storm raged around her, the woman could hear her baby’s cries. She searched the bridge, but couldn’t find him in the dark. She slipped and fell off the bridge, into the water below and drowned. The bridge is closed now, but people in the area say that they hear the baby’s cries on that night every year. A popular hangout for brave teenagers in SW Oklahoma.
The Oklahoman Satyr? Not quite, but close. According to some Native American legends, there is a strange beast running through the forests of Southwest Oklahoma. Half-woman, half-deer, this creature is not one to tangle with. She lures unsuspecting young men into the forest with her beauty, but once they discover that she has hooves, she morphs into a doe and tramples them.
There’s an urban legend that an octopus somehow lives in one of the lakes of Southwest Oklahoma. It could be Lake Lawtonka or Lake Ellsworth depending on who you ask. This is creepy for two huge reasons: One, that octopi have been speculated to actually be alien lifeforms because their genetics are so divergent from anything else on the planet, and two, that the last thing you’d want to find while fishing for some catfish is a tentacled sea beast…..worse yet?? Noodling.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.