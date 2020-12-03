Unless you die first, as you approach your 75th birthday you’ll notice some things happening to you that may well have never happened before. Oh, in dribs and drabs maybe, but ever so ferociously and assertive. Here’s just a few:
1. Eyesight becomes worse and despite the best work of the optometrist or ophthalmologist you choose, it seems like the prescription is never quite right and things are either too close or too far away to easily read. Of course, cataracts enter the equation, and you can have them removed manually (Medicare pays for that), or by laser, (which you pay for at maybe $2,500 per eye). In Lawton we are fortunate to have the best surgeon for cataracts in Oklahoma. Dr. Joe Young has the experience and the equipment.
2. Bursitis, the inflammation of one or more bursas (fluid filled sacs) in the body. Movement of muscles and tendons becomes difficult and painful and the most mundane activities, like closing a car door from the inside, becomes really impossible. Some say ice or heat helps as well as pain medication, but bursitis is insidious, and, well, awful.
3. Soreness. As you approach 75, despite exercise, the body stays a little bit sore, all the time. Getting up and moving around may be the worst time of day, but being sore is the state of affairs. No way to beat it.
4. Politics becomes less important. Worrying about the future of kids and grandkids is common, but we have learned how cyclical politics is in this country and those kids and grandkids are gonna be just fine.
5. Obituaries matter. We see them daily, friends and neighbors and relatives, people who we grew up with. You don’t think much about that when you’re 50. Written yours?
6. Appreciation increases for what others do. Accomplishments of our kids and grandkids become more important and we become more thankful not that they will be doctors or lawyers or teachers or plumbers, but that they have become, or will, good men and women who are a credit to society. I think that’s important.
7. Hearing aids matter. We’ve progressed beyond the point where hearing aids are large, cumbersome and difficult to manage. While batteries remain an issue, the value of hearing aids for those who need them, far outweigh the minor inconvenience. And it makes a difference to the person speaking as well.
8. Nothing works right. Walking slows, driving slows, reading slows, thinking slows. Everything slows down – nothing works right. Live with it.
9. New things matter less. New cars, new furniture, new paint jobs and new clothes mean much less than they once did. Now the object is to make what you already have last.
10. Thoughts of death increase. What does the future hold? Not one of us actually knows, now, do we?
So this is what you have to look forward to at 75. As for me? 74 years 7 months; not a thing to worry about!
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.