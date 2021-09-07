When I step away from the fancy life of a newspaper columnist, my main job is teaching classes at Cameron University. The main component of that job is teaching American Federal Government. The good news is that people are generally more informed than you would think. The bad news is that there are some basic pieces of information that they just don’t learn in public school. This column is going to — how to read a poll.
The first thing any citizen should know is that not all polls are created equally. There are some polls that are not designed to be reflective of the public. If you are one of those people who worry about people manipulating polls I am telling you that there is some basis in that. A poll can be manipulated in a lot of different ways. The worst of these examples is the pseudo poll. The pseudo poll is a poll that is designed to manipulate the results while also looking as legitimate as possible. It is literally designed by experts to trick you. So what are some things you should look out for when you see a poll to know it is legitimate?
First: Who conducted the poll?
Polls are typically done by one of four groups; a governmental agency, a polling company (who might be working in conjunction with a media outlet), a University, or an interest group. The polls from the first three are good. Ask yourself, “Does this organization have an incentive to manipulate this result?” In the case of an interest group the answer is yes. A pro-immigration organization is more likely to get pro-immigration policies passed if they have a poll showing that people are in favor of those pro-immigration policies. A polling company (like PEW, Gallup, etc..) does not. Does that mean they are always perfect? No. But if they are constantly wrong then they are going to stop getting paid to conduct these polls. Think of a good poll like a meteorologist. If they are constantly wrong then you are going to stop watching them on TV.
Second: Who did they talk to?
Every poll, either on the graphic you see on TV, or in the story about the poll that was posted online, must tell you who they were trying to reflect and how many people they talked to.
Who the poll tries to reflect is something like, “A poll of all Americans” or something like that. Typically the three groups we are interested in are; All Americans, Registered Voters, or Likely Voters. Either of those options is fine (registered is probably the most common) but whatever the pollster picked they need to tell you.
How many people is easy. It is the number of people they talked to. The exact number a company wants to talk to is tricky because it involves complicated math. For your case pretend it is just magic. But even magic is going to require you to see the rabbit come out of the hat. If you see something on a graphic that says “N=998” that means they talked to 998 people.
Third: The margin of error
Every poll should report a margin of error. That is the wiggle-room. Because polling is just a sample of Americans it is never going to be perfect. The margin of error should say something like +/- 3. That means that the polling numbers could vary that much around the reported number in the poll. So if you see “Support for Joe Biden at 45%” and the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 then what that means is that support for Joe Biden is somewhere between 42 and 48 percent. If you see two candidates that are within the margin of error then that race is essentially tied. We would rate the candidate ahead as a favorite but we cannot guarantee a victory.
Fourth: Polls are a snapshot
Polls tell you what a group of people think at a specific point in time. The important thing about that is that things happen. Looking at a poll on Joe Biden from last year is not necessarily reflective of what opinion about him is today. Too often people make this mistake. They read a poll from earlier in the race and then when that candidate loses they assume that the polls must have been bad. Maybe they were but that is a terrible basis for that opinion. You don’t look at a weather report made in August to predict the weather in October. Nor should you look at a poll in 2021 and use it to predict what voters will do in 2024. Any ethical poll will tell you the date the poll was conducted. If it doesn’t then disregard it.
I could go on but these three things will get you started. Polls are really important tools for us to measure the opinion of the general public. Democracy expects that politicians will be responsive to the wants and needs of the people and polls are the most accurate way we have of measuring that. These tips can help you separate the legitimate information from the fakes out there.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.