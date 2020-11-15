The year 2020 has given us all a reason to be upset, sad, or just plain old mad about all the different situations. Whether it be the pandemic or the election there has been several instances that causes unease to all of us. The constant worry regarding not only one’s health but the health of loved ones can be overwhelming along with the constant back and forth bantering from political parties can make one look back on 2020 and say I am done! The frustrations continue and seem to come in waves. One day everything is going fine and then something happens and the frustration returns.
This is when we must reflect and be thankful. Thanksgiving is coming right around the corner. This is a great time to pause reflect and count our blessings. There are several reasons we should be thankful during these trying times. I am thankful for my family first and foremost. They have not only watched me struggle with tough decisions that involved the students and staff of Cache Public Schools but have also watched my wife whom is the school nurse spend countless hours on the phone communicating with students and parents that might have to be quarantined. I am thankful our children are understanding and supportive by helping out around the house when we are tied up doing what we have to do. It is easy to say this is not fair for so many hours of family time go to the wayside in order to keep everyone safe as possible.
I am thankful for my staff and students here at CPS. Our staff has gone above and beyond accommodating the ever-changing needs of our students during this pandemic. Whether it be recording a lesson and sending it to a student who has been quarantined or stepping up to help where help is needed. We are truly blessed here at CPS to have such a caring and understanding staff that makes our school so great. They have been thrown into a situation where they had to learn new ways how to teach and engage our students. I feel they have done a wonderful job rising to the occasion. I am also thankful for the students we have here in our school system. They have been thrown so many curveballs with the shutdown last spring and special events being cancelled. They have become resilient and understanding at what challenges we have laying in front of us. Yes, there has been several bumps in the road along with disappointment, but are students are dealing with those issues and making the best out of them.
I am thankful for our community. Cache has a long-standing tradition of supporting their school and their students. This Bulldog pride has enabled us to make several improvements not only to our facilities but also in technology. With the recent bond issue, we were able to purchase the necessary technology equipment to serve our students during the pandemic. The support does not end there. They have supported our staff as we have navigated through this trying time of the pandemic and provided us grace as we made mistakes. That is what makes our school so special.
I am also thankful for the future! I am thankful there will be a tomorrow and things will get better. We will get back to normal and proceed with our everyday lives. The election is over and the pandemic has to come to an end someday. We just have to keep moving forward and deal with the all the nuisances that the remaining of this year may bring. We will get through this and be even better. So please take the time and just count your blessings and give thanks. It is a great way to grasp an understanding on what is going on during these trying times.
Chad Hance is superintendent of Cache Public Schools.