Writing is hard. Or, rather, thoughtful writing is hard. In the realm of “writing” that encompasses social media, it appears the “hard” part is beyond many participants.
A reporter who once worked for me agonized over every single word to the point that he missed his deadline pretty much every day he worked for me. In his case, he took his “thoughtfulness” to the extreme and placed a strain on others he worked with, the organization, and people he’d never met.
I learned early on in the newsroom, if you miss a deadline there is a domino effect. Press times slip, carriers get their papers late, readers’ newspapers are delivered after what’s expected and the customer service calls go up significantly. At one paper, I told a chronically-late group I was going to change their job duties the day after being late so they would staff the circulation desk the next morning. That way, they’d have to deal with the fallout of their actions.
And that young man that could never meet a deadline so many years ago? When he gave notice, he asked my advice on his career. “Write a book,” I told him. “Daily deadlines aren’t your thing.” He felt deeply he needed that time to agonize over every word. I lost touch with him after he left. Part of me bets, to this day, he still can’t hit a deadline.
I had to think long and hard about whether starting this column was the right thing to do. Writing — at least intelligently — can be an obsessive pursuit.
As a young editor, I regularly had people hitting me up, offering to write a column for the paper. In my youthful inexperience, I took too many up on the offer. What I learned is that most only have two or three “bees in their bonnet” and they quickly fade. Eventually, I’d tell the would-be Hemmingways, “Give me 12 to look over and I’ll get back to you.” For most, 12 ideas was simply more than they had.
There were only a few things they were really passionate about, it seemed, and once those were exhausted, I learned I couldn’t count on them. First, it became hard to get them to turn it in on time. Later, it was hard to get it turned in at all. They’d skip a week, then a couple, then it might be a month before I heard from them. Three or four months would go by, they’d get fired up about this or that, and then they’d resurface. Sadly, that’s the point to which much of social media commentary has eroded. Someone gets fired up, hammers out what they think is a “pithy” comment, and goes on their merry way, generally never dealing with any fallout about whether it was true, or if it caused any damage.
In the early days of the pandemic, an acquaintance and a former elected state official, posted that he wondered if “the media” was going to be upset if we didn’t get the 150,000 deaths that they were “hoping for.” I replied and told him that comment was beneath him and, a short while later, he removed it. For that, I give him credit. But I wonder if he ever regrets making such an irresponsible post.
The good thing about this type of writing is, you have to think, something that’s sadly missing in much of today’s commentary. Social media has become decidedly less social, primarily because writers spew out their fingertips whatever stream-of-consciousness thoughts cross their minds. As my active-duty son reminds his soldiers, “Words mean things.” In other words, there are (or can be) consequences. In the early days of email, a coworker once sent a particularly incendiary passage that had him backtracking soon after. “I kept asking myself whether I should send it or not,” he said after the fact.
We agreed that, if you’re ever asking yourself that question, the answer is always “No.”
The same applies to social media. Sadly, many never bother to ask themselves that critical question.
---
I had two responses to last week’s column, which is about three more than I expected. One was about a letter to the editor that hadn’t been published. The simple answer was we hadn’t gotten it. There’s been lots of talk about mail delays and it’s having significant (though apparently inconsistent) commercial implications. That letter did arrive this week and has been published.
The other response was about a city issue he wondered about. It was a good question and if we get an answer that’s newsworthy, we’ll report on it.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com