If recent national events have left you feeling profoundly unsettled, you are hardly alone. Ours is a deeply polarized nation politically, and over the last few years protests and divisive rhetoric have challenged many of our assumptions about what we are all supposed to have in common as Americans. Too many of us seem inclined to embrace our political tribalism — the individual beliefs we hold dear that set us apart from one another — rather than the grander traditions and convictions that have held this disparate nation together for almost two and half centuries.
But there remains reason for hope. Our resilient strengths may be harder to identify amidst the screaming multitudes on cable television and Facebook, but they endure just the same. And one of the best ways to begin deliberately envisioning and discussing them is to consider the entire spectrum of American politics as if it were a horseshoe.
That may seem strange, since most of us don’t associate horseshoes with politics at all. Instead, we usually conceptualize our political ideology on a linear spectrum, as if we held an old wooden ruler in our hands and those on the political Right (often called conservatives) extended from the 6 to the 12 while those on the Left (often called liberals) stretched from the 6 back to the 1. The model comes to us from the French Revolution, when those who supported the king sat on the right in the National Assembly while those who supported the revolution sat on the left and moderates or centrists sat in the middle. While terminology has evolved over the years and varies from one country to another, the basic model has endured and has the virtue of simplicity, placing moderates closer to the middle and radicals (or extremists) closer to the ends.
Yet it may be too simple. Most of us fail to fit neatly within one group or the other or on any single point along the spectrum, and we often change our views over time. Worse, because human beings are instinctively oriented toward group identity, once we pick a particular “side” (Right or Left, Conservative or Liberal, Republican or Democrat) we often find it difficult to ever admit that “our” group might be wrong from time to time. This is one of the reasons people often refuse to vote for members of the “other” party even when they are the most qualified. Voters want their side to win and don’t want to feel they are betraying their particular party or group affiliation.
This is precisely the reason the Founding Fathers generally despised political parties. They feared that once people joined a party (or a “faction,” to use their word) they would care more about that party winning than doing what might be best for the nation as a whole. Given the behavior of many of our fellow citizens and elected officials over the last few years, it would be hard to argue they were wrong.
A better model, according to some political scientists, can be found by abandoning the straight Right and Left spectrum and going instead with a horseshoe. Why? Because horseshoes are curved. Imagine holding one in your hand with the open end facing down. The middle, where the moderates are located, is at the top. And the ends, where the extremists hang out, are closer to each other than they are to the middle. That is the key insight — that extreme radicals who are unwilling to compromise, unable to engage in reasonable informed discussion, prefer screaming and name calling to civility, and are willing to commit acts of violence and/or destroy property to advance their cause or simply because they are nihilists — those folks are a lot more like each other regardless of their politics than they are like the rest of us. Horseshoes have the added virtue of often being thicker at the top, where the more numerous but often more silent moderates are, and thinner toward the ends, where the generally louder and much smaller number of genuinely destructive and violent extremists are located.
Conceived of in this manner, our political spectrum changes from one of Left and Right to one of moderates who have their differences but are willing to work together and extremists who are the common enemy of us all. Imagine if we really embraced the idea. We might conclude, as generations have before us, that it is more constructive to focus on policies than personality, and more vital to emphasize our unity as a free people with a shared destiny rather than our disunity as individuals who are sometimes too eager to ignore or abandon or attack those with whom we disagree. We might even decide to condemn hateful and divisive speech, support the rule of law and the Constitution, and put our faith back in established norms like civility so that we could focus on being Americans first and members of political parties second or better yet third or fourth.
Horseshoes might just be a way for those of us who reject extremism to reconceptualize our political identity so that we get back to thinking about what we have in common and how we can solve shared problems instead of arguing all the time. The model is by no means new and is certainly not perfect, but if we’re going to improve our discourse and begin actually getting things accomplished, we have to start somewhere.
So let’s start with horseshoes.
Lance Janda holds degrees in history and lives in Norman.