Current events and issues should be of interest to us all, and we all have preferences and biases that we developed and nurtured deep inside our depth of experience. Here’s a few of mine:
1. The Royal Family. Prince Harry and his bride seem to me the classic and perfect example ever of the undeserving, unqualified, over privileged who choose to bemoan the state of their existence. So did Megan make her cry over the bridesmaid’s dresses, or was it the other way around? Really, who cares? Get a real job and work for a living.
2. Gun Control. I don’t find a single thing in the 2nd Amendment to the U.S .Constitution which prohibited reasonable background checks before gun purchases. Nothing. And we will soon have laws that require it. There is no downside. Think bigger, folks.
3. Erasing History. Those who fail to recognize and understand history are doomed to repeat it. It is impossible to erase what has happened in the past, and attempts to do so through initiatives such as destroying statues (rather than moving them), and re-naming military installations (which will likely happen) seems counter-productive to me. Education, not statuary, is what is important.
4. School Choice. Philosophically and hypothetically, school choice should be the norm. Parents should decide where their children should be schooled. In a perfect world. But we aren’t there yet. Not even close. Children of low income or disadvantaged kids simply have problems not yet addressed by choice. Works great for families of means; not so for others. We must level the playing field of public education.
5. Universal Healthcare is as controversial as most anything. Some view it as an entitlement, others as a benefit. I would love to see a state or federal program which would compensate those unable to afford health insurance by performing tasks for the public good. Nothing is ever free. The questions are how it can be paid for and for able bodied men and women who can work? Well, they should.
6. Religion. Raised in a staunch Roman Catholic family, I abandoned organized religion early on in favor of reminding myself there’s a spiritual side of life that’s worth reflecting upon. I despise televangelists and am bothered that faiths like the Catholics and the Church of Latter-day Saints bank billions and billions of dollars which could be well spent on social programs for the disadvantaged. Private money, not tax money. I think it is fraud. Start taxing them.
7. Voting. I favor requiring voters to identify themselves, and reject all arguments that we should not. We require identification for literally everything we do, it can be provided at no cost for those who simply cannot afford it. Fraud is just too possible if it’s not required. Just that simple.
8. Abortion. Repugnant. There are circumstances such as rape which justify it. Many consider it murder; many think it’s up to the woman. Education in this area might be useful as well.
9. Student Loan Forgiveness. I worked through student loan debt and so did my children. Too few young men and women work summer jobs or work while in school. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Nothing is free. The argument that student loans should be forgiven falls deaf on my ears.
10. Politicians. Fundamentally dishonest and self-serving at the local, state and federal level. If you think politicians are looking out for your best interest, they aren’t. There are no great negotiators out there, no compromise, no good judgment.
And so there that is. It’s often been said about me, “Often wrong, but seldom in doubt.” Could be true this time as well.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.