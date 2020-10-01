Nancy Sinatra, in her youth, sang a best seller while wearing her thigh-high white leather boots, entitled “These Boots are Made for Walking,” in which she clearly inferred those boots were intended to stomp all over some unfaithful or bored boyfriend.
And in an Army career or even a single tour, you know that boots are made for shining, for display, for combat operations and, it seems, for causing long lasting pain.
In retirement or post-Army life, these boots might be best used for hiking and in Oklahoma, there are countless beautiful hikes to take, be they short or long. Almost all are wonderful. Here’s a few to consider with those boots….
1. Travertine Creek Trail, Chickasaw National Recreation Area. This trail is very popular, albeit a short 1.5-mile trail near Sulphur, Oklahoma. With elevation gain of some 150 feet, the newbie hiker as well as the experienced veteran will like these forests. There are bridges to cross, a few rocks to climb, and numerous creeks to enjoy. A good spot to see what this part of Oklahoma is about.
2. Clear Bay Trail, Lake Thunderbird State Park. A longer trail of nearly 15 miles with an elevation gain of nearly 1,100 feet, this trail resides in Little River State Park near Norman. The trail, more urban than rural, features fantastic birding, if that’s your thing, wildflowers, and on a more somber note, chiggers and ticks can be a problem. But depending on how much time you choose to devote, Clear Bay Trail can well be an all-day meandering.
3. Lakeview Lodge Trail, Beaver Bend State Park. This four-mile hiking loop is the best ever for a great daytime hiker. Rated moderate, it’s fantastic for the new hiker as well. Mostly a flat trail, the wildflowers can be fantastic, though the summers are hot, and yes, bug sprays a very good idea.
4. Buckhorn Hiking trail, Lake Murray State Park. Inside Lake Murray State Park, this is a 3.5 mile out and back trail for hikers of all skill levels. The trail actually features Lake Murray, is quite level, with a modest elevation gain. The park features campsites on a first come, first served basis, an extra attraction to make a great, full day.
To live as we do so close to the Wichita Mountains and its refuge, it would be wrong to miss out on recommending a trail so wonderful and so nearby.
5. Elk Mountain Summit Trail, Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. Near Indiahoma, wonderful view of the mountains and Charon Gardens Wilderness are the real appeal of the summit at Elk Mountain Trail. You may gain access to the trail at the Sunset Picnic Area off Oklahoma 49 and begin the 2.4-mile hike. When you finish at the 2,770-foot summit and the nearly 600-foot gain, you’ll know why you came. Stunning beauty.
So, if your boots are made for walking, fighting or shining, include hiking the beautiful trails of this gorgeous state.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.