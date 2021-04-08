If you want to live in Oklahoma as we all certainly do (or should), no matter what you are looking for, there’s a place for it. Literally, there’s something for everybody…If you love animals and wildlife you can move to

• Wolfe, Oklahoma

• Eagle, Oklahoma

• Buffalo, Oklahoma

• Fox, Oklahoma

• Bison, Oklahoma

• Deer Creek, Oklahoma

• Elk City, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody and if you hungry? Try

• Corn, Oklahoma

• Granola, Oklahoma

• Hominy, Oklahoma

• Olive, Oklahoma

• South Coffeeville, Oklahoma

• Sweetwater, Oklahoma

• Cookietown, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody. Feeling presidential? Move to…

• Adams, Oklahoma

• Taylor, Oklahoma

• Filmore, Oklahoma

• Grant, Oklahoma

• Taft, Oklahoma

• Johnson, Oklahoma

• Lincoln, Oklahoma

• Jefferson, Oklahoma

• Reagan, Oklahoma

• Wilson, Oklahoma

• Roosevelt, Oklahoma

• Carter, Oklahoma

• Clinton, Oklahoma

• Washington, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody and if you’re a lover, not a fighter. Maybe...

• Loveable, Oklahoma

• Loveland, Oklahoma

• Lovell, Oklahoma

• Bigheart, Oklahoma

• Loyal, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody...want a smile? Go to

• Frogville, Oklahoma

• Slaughterville, Oklahoma

• Loco, Oklahoma

• Brushyhead, Oklahoma

• Bugtussle, Oklahoma

• Hooker, Oklahoma

• Bowlegs, Oklahoma

• Slapout, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody. If it’s too hot for you? Maybe try…

• Snow, Oklahoma

• Slick, Oklahoma

• Cold Springs, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody. And of course if you’re not at all sure???

• Straight, Oklahoma

• Gay, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody. And finally, if you live in Oklahoma, no need to travel! Try –

• Pittsburg, Oklahoma

• Cleveland, Oklahoma

• Orlando, Oklahoma

• Miami, Oklahoma

• Santa Fe, Oklahoma

• St. Louis, Oklahoma

• Chattanooga, Oklahoma

• Peoria, Oklahoma

• Burbank, Oklahoma

• Fargo, Oklahoma

There’s something for everybody. And wherever in Oklahoma you may be? Have a great Thursday!

Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.