I’m a fairly staunch advocate for free speech, as you might imagine. Most members of the press are, I’d say. Newspapers, generally, will side on the sharing of opinions, even those they disagree with in the name of that particular Constitutional freedom.
But, like everything, there are limits.
I can’t count the number of times, if I’ve refused to publish someone’s submission, that I’ve had to explain why that’s not a violation of their First Amendment rights. For starters, the First Amendment only protects you from infringement by the government, not private entities.
However, a newspaper is still liable if we publish libelous statements, even if we didn’t say them, or author them. Numerous authors have said the newspaper can’t be held accountable for something written by them, but that’s not true. So, we take a measure of caution when we consider publishing the opinions of others.
Sadly, that doesn’t hold true of social media.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act allows that “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.”
Simply, they’re not responsible for anything posted on their platform, no matter how crazy, libelous or untrue it is.
Supporters of Section 230 say without it, freedom of speech is in danger. However, other countries have freedom of speech and maintain it without Section 230. Still others assert without Section 230, today’s social media couldn’t exist. I assume that statement is based on the pure volume of memes, articles, posts, blogs and videos that get shared daily.
But, there’s an easy fix ... just a requirement falsehoods be taken down.
Check out Zeran v. America Online or Batzel v. Smith to see how false information, shared online, proliferates yet the “publishers” of that forum hold no responsibility to monitor, retract or restrict the proliferation. That just seems wrong. The first is related to the Murrah bombing, if you want to look it up and I wonder if anyone were to be in Mr. Zeran’s shoes, they’d be OK with the Wild West social media has become.
At the outset of COVID someone I know posted “I don’t know if this is true, but …” Her post centered around a conspiracy related to the pandemic which I won’t dignify by repeating here. But if you admit to not knowing potentially erroneous information is true, why post it? After being called out for her lunacy in the comments by her friends, she expressed her relief that she was “so glad” to know it wasn’t true. But her post remained, and unless you read the comments debunking it, you might still fall for the lie.
Similarly, another friend expressed bewilderment two weeks as to why they weren’t using search and rescue dogs at the site of the Miami condo collapse. Several people informed her they were, in fact, using them, that TV news reports had shown them in use. This is an intelligent person, well-respected in the community, and she removed the post. That doesn’t “unring the bell” as we like to say, but it helps stem the spread of misinformation.
Now, one of those situations is far more dangerous than the other, but it speaks to the quality of the individual. The respected person with the lower-impact post, took it down when she was demonstrated to be wrong. The crazy conspiracy theory remained. I can’t say it’s still there today, but I know it was several months after it was first shared.
Sadly, I find myself in the minority on this issue. A study released this month by the Pew Research Center found that 56 percent of Americans did not want social media companies to be sued for things posted by their users.
In my mind, the ability to sue is not as important as a simple requirement to remove posts that libel individuals. That doesn’t seem to be too much to ask of companies that make billions of dollars buying and selling our eyeballs.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.