I saw a meme on social media this week that seemed apropos.
“Remember that thing you said you wouldn’t do unless hell froze over? Well, that day is tomorrow, and it’s time to do that thing.”
Unless you’re from somewhere far up north, it’s unlikely any of us experienced anything like the weather of this past week. Still, as Okies, we’re pretty competent in dealing with situations like this. A childhood friend in Alabama said it was going to be 17 and she was staying in. My sister, who lives over east of Shawnee said anything below 50 is too cold for her. Unfortunately, she and her husband also raise cattle. I did some farm work as a teenager. The lifestyle has its rewards, I know. But weather like this makes me sure I wasn’t wired for that. Folks out and about, doing the essential things that need doing? They have my respect.
Another friend in Houston, who lives on the 11th floor of a high rise, said he had snow on his balcony Monday morning. He’s from way up north, so this kind of weather doesn’t phase him as much. But folks that far south just aren’t equipped. Still, he was without power, water and internet from Tuesday to Thursday. That’s almost stone age conditions, right?
It’s all a matter of perspective, I suppose. He told me about friends of his who decided to go to their cabin for the weekend. In Wisconsin. When they got there about midnight, it was minus 22 and the heater in the cabin had gone out. “It’s 15 in the cabin. House was frozen. Everything. Even the wine.” A photo they sent showed the toilet tanks filled with a single block of ice, though they didn’t appear to have cracked.
Me? I’d have probably turned around and driven home. They stayed and another friend drove in to help repair the frozen pipes. Now THAT’S a friend, right there.
---
I learned years ago chaotic events like this often bring out the best in people. First responders, neighbors, businesses. All seem to rise to the occasion. In 1999, I oversaw a couple of papers in Moore and Midwest City as that first-ever-recorded F5 tornado ripped through the heart of the state. When the “big boss” flew in, he seemed perturbed when he asked the staff in Moore what he could do for them and they didn’t really ask for anything. “Don’t they know what I’m asking?” he said. “That’s not it,” I told him. “They’ve got a paper to put out.” Like others that deal with traumatic events, they rose to the occasion, did what they had to do, and then took care of their personal issues.
While in Norman, we suffered through an ice storm that destroyed power lines throughout the areas. At the paper, we lost electricity for 48 hours, had to find somewhere else to print for two days, and still get things delivered. The internet was still “new-ish” in 2007 and the community’s access to online news wasn’t as robust as it is today. I delivered a couple of routes myself, finishing after the sun had risen and long after our delivery standard. I remember people telling us then that even the mailman hadn’t gotten to them, but we did.
Too often, news practitioners overuse the term “war zone.” Since many journalists have probably never been to one, I’ve thought the use of that simile to be a little intellectually dishonest. That year, as I drove through darkened neighborhoods, with no lights visible as far as you could see, and hundreds of trees shattered and scattered across the roadways, I wondered.
But, with the light of day, and warmer temps, things returned to normal, just as they did late this week. Readers then told me they couldn’t believe they got their papers. This week, we heard more of the same about carriers for The Constitution.
Getting a paper out and to your door isn’t worth someone’s life or serious injury. I’m told one carrier’s car caught fire after getting stuck. But I’m immensely proud of the dozens of stories written, the long hours in difficult conditions, and efforts of staff and carriers that got thousands of papers in the hands of readers.
To those who think we fell short this week, I apologize. But then there are those, like one lady I brought a paper to on my way home. She met me at the door, with a wonderful smile on her face, so immensely happy to have her paper that it just made my day. My only regret is I couldn’t get to all the people who called.
These challenges provide the opportunities to show what we’re capable of. You probably checked in on a neighbor or a family member. Maybe you made a grocery run for someone who couldn’t get out or helped push a stranger’s car out of a drift. One reader managed to make it to our office when it was still pretty tough out there, and took papers to two of his neighbors he knew we didn’t get to. Maybe all you did was offer to help. Those things and many more show us for who we are — and who we can be.
All of it shows that the worst situations bring out the best in us.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.