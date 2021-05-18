Just three years ago I landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to cross into my native Palestine and champion the rights of West Bank and Gaza orphans to be adopted. As a Christian adopted from Bethlehem, my friends here in the U.S. supported me vigorously as I began my work to overturn unjust laws passed later forbidding adoption and leaving innocent kids sentenced to a lifetime of glorified foster care.
Today, bombs decimate dozens of children, yet, overnight, many of those same Christian friends seemingly celebrate, as their social media pages are adorned with Israeli flags and the hashtag #IStandWithIsrael.
I stand dumbfounded.
Christians in the Holy Land will tell you they feel betrayed by the church in the U.S. Here, my brothers and sisters in Christ pray “God bless America,” while ignoring the reality that we are almost singlehandedly responsible for oppressing and dehumanizing other Christians in the Holy Land. The U.S. alone funds Israeli defenses to the tune of $3.8 billion a year — an average of $10.4 million a day —under a current 10-year deal, established under President Obama, continued under President Trump, the latest of decades of destruction.
Growing up in the American church, yet seeing the reality firsthand in Palestine, I grasp a sliver of the betrayal that haunts my Christian brothers and sisters in Palestine each day. Each post feels as the sting of a slap across my face.
Only last week, someone posted hearsay on a Christian site. A clerk in a store “told someone” that “Palestinians are born with a hatred and desire to kill all Israelis.” Many Christians jumped in, sympathetic with the cause of the Israeli nation against our purported “hatred.”
What a horrific accusation. No one is born with hatred. Lies like this only further racism and real hatred. Yet, astoundingly, I watched people speculate about my entire ethnic group, without asking us.
Of course, lack of understanding is unsurprising. They neither understand that the Israeli government is acting as an oppressor, nor do they understand that the clash is between Israeli forces and Hamas, a militant group that rules only Gaza, not the millions of Palestinians in the West Bank. In fact, most Americans can’t distinguish between the geography of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
On its face, assuming a Palestinian is a fan of Hamas is akin to assuming being a “pro-lifer” means it’s okay to bomb an abortion clinic (spoiler: it’s not). The idea that Hamas represents the average Palestinian only shows the level of ignorance among those who make false assumptions. While the Palestinian Authority won’t win sainthood awards, neither will the fractured Israeli government or the abusive IDF. Seeing Christians defend Israel sending bombs into a strip of land, hitting residential areas at random, where dozens of children are murdered, is no better than blowing up any building because “maybe that one bad guy is inside.”
Christians live in both Gaza and the West Bank, alongside Muslims, generally in peace. Palestinians live in relative poverty, and long for basic human rights. Some examples:
•Water: Israel controls the water supply and restricts access to Palestinians.
•Freedom of movement: Usually there is a checkpoint with heavy military presence. Even without one, Palestinians are subject to random stops and detention.
•Access to health care: Israel has been praised for its vaccine program and herd immunity--but few talk about how only miles away in the West Bank, few Palestinians were given vaccine access. The virus raged in Palestine, as the world praised Israel. Gazans die often of treatable cancers and other diseases because Israel won’t grant them permits to cross the border to get to hospitals in other parts of Palestine or Israel.
•Apartheid-free life: Israelis and Palestinians possess different license plate colors. Those with Israeli plates may freely pass checkpoints, and can drive on special, roads, such as the newer, “Apartheid Road,” as it’s dubbed. A 20-minute Israeli journey might take a Palestinian four hours, with as many checkpoints.
•Equal rights — period: Jerusalem alone is about 40 percent Palestinian, but in 2018, the Knesset passed the “nation-state law,” which provided that only Israelis have the right to self-determination. In essence, it made everyone else a second-class citizen.
As a child, I played with my best friend, who still lives in East Jerusalem, not far from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood making headlines today. Her husband lives in Gaza because Israel will not allow him her to live in Jerusalem with her — because he is Gazan. Sometimes, he is given a special pass on Christmas and Easter to visit his wife and daughters. As a retired neonatologist, he dedicated his career to saving and healing babies; now we wonder if the Israeli bombs will hit his home. I thank God he cannot see all the posts of his fellow Christians in the United States.
When human beings are not given the right to exist as first-class citizens, our Christian faith should rise with righteous indignation in the model of Jesus Christ himself. We should condemn the killing of all innocent people —especially children — not celebrate it because Israel did it.
Political Israel and biblical Israel are not the same thing. The God of the Bible is a God of people, above all. The idea he cares more about a land border than dozens of children mercilessly murdered is an affront to true Christianity.
Susan M. Tyrrell is a Palestinian Christian who was fortunate enough to be adopted by an American, something that cannot happen under the current political situation. She is the founder of freetheorphans.org and lives in Lawton.