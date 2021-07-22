The world economies came to a screeching halt about a year ago with a devastating toll on human lives and health caused by the pandemic. Nation after nation, irrespective of their economic status, fell under the spell of a deadly virus with millions of lives ravaged by the pandemic. Now that the aggressive development of vaccines, made possible through public-private collaborations in the developed nations, has slowed the spiraling growth of COVID-19, the world is finally witnessing the end of a long tunnel of despair and despondence.
Among the developed nations, the US economy registered an impressive annualized 6.4% percent growth in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to -5% growth in the first quarter of 2020 and pre-pandemic anemic growth of 2.4% in the last quarter of 2019. The higher growth rate is partly attributable to the return of employment and spending levels to normal levels that existed in the pre-endemic period. The recent robust growth of GDP was driven by a spurt in consumer spending including increased spending on big-ticket items such as appliances, cars, etc. Two factors that contributed to a spike in consumer spending are: 1) increase in personal income 2) release of pent-up demand from not spending during the last few months. Household personal income registered a strong growth from the pre-pandemic period to now. According to a recent issue of the ‘Wall Street Journal’, personal income increased by a whopping 16.7% from the pre-pandemic period to the current period. During the COVID times, personal income of a household was protected by the Paycheck Protection Program, stimulus checks under CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) and the enhanced unemployment benefits. Consumption is also positively affected by the generous amount of stimulus money provided by the federal government that increased the personal income of an average household.
Normally, the propensity to save by households increases during times of uncertainty. These savings, known as precautionary savings, contributed to the quadrupling of the saving rate (saving as a percentage of disposable income) from 7.2% in December 2019 to 33.7% in April 2021, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
In the post-pandemic period, the economy has witnessed a strong growth in certain industries, namely, housing, medical research and supplies, tourism, hospitality, and entertainment. With surging demand and soaring prices of houses all over the country, there seems to be a housing bubble similar to the one that happened in 2007-08. Since the COVID started in February last year, the Fed has bought Treasury bills worth $4.5 trillion in a massive undertaking of expansionary monetary policy to increase credit flows to the economy. The Fed’s very loose stance of monetary policy kept its policy rate, the overnight lending rate, close to zero, which led to very low interest rates in the market. The housing bubble was created by low interest and inflows of foreign savings from abroad. The resurging of investment in other areas has also been encouraged by the continued low interest rate.
Historically, pandemics create new opportunities for businesses as they seek and explore new ways of doing business when they try to cope with the challenges of a pandemic economy. Pandemics also contributed to more risk-taking activities by individuals. The ‘Economist’ magazine chronicled few important developments that took place after the pandemic is over. For example, economic historians found a link between the Black Death in the 14th century and the subsequent discovery of the printing press. In the book titled, ‘Apollo’s Arrow’, Nicholas Christakis of Yale University, contended that Spanish flu led people to more risk-taking behavior. This was also confirmed by a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research linking the rise of start-up of businesses with the end of the Spanish flu.
Pandemics also led to the transformation of workplace technology. Since pandemics raise the cost of human contacts, businesses have more incentives to engage in labor-saving technologies. The 1920s witnessed increased automation starting with telephone operations toward the end of the Spanish flu. An IMF study found evidence of accelerated automation and use of robots by businesses after the Ebola, SARS and other pandemics. James Manyka and Michael Spence surveyed 900 business executives and reported in a recent issue of the ‘Foreign Affairs’ magazine that two-thirds of senior executives reported increasing investment in automation and artificial intelligence. They also reported that automation and technological changes led to significant productivity gains with the biggest gains accruing in retail, banking, construction, pharmaceutical, and information technology sectors.
The pandemic touched every sector of the economy in different ways. To minimize human contact, a large-scale relocation of work from offices to home took place in the wake of the pandemic. Special efforts are being made by firms to attract the workers back to offices with flexible scheduling, more attractive privileges including gym and day-care facilities. The entire retail landscape has been changed with many businesses offering alternatives to in-shop purchasing. Online purchases, home deliveries from local stores, curbside deliveries, drive-by-shopping, etc., are some of the practices that were or got additional momentum to substitute in-person shopping. The ‘Foreign Affairs’ magazine (July/August, 2021) reported that E-Commerce’s share in total retail sales more than doubled from 16 percent in the months before COVID-19 to 33 percent in the months immediately after COVID began.
This is the first of two parts on COVID and the economy. The second part will run July 29.
Syed Ahmed, Ph.D., is a professor of economics, Lawton Independent Insurance Agents Endowed Chair in Business and director of Bill Burgess Jr. Business Research Center