To anyone who’s ever managed anything, most likely one of the most befuddling situations occurs when you ask “Why are we doing it like this?”
You know as well as I do the response you’re most likely to get: “Because we’ve always done it that way.”
Happily, that sentiment is not a universally human trait.
Think about it. Edison would not have worked on developing the lightbulb if he’d been satisfied with the fact candlelight was accepted. Assembly line efficiencies would not have arisen if Henry Ford had been happy with single stage production. And books would still be being produced by monks in abbeys if Guttenberg hadn’t decided moveable type was a better way.
Refrigeration, water purification, air travel and air conditioning. Those and hundreds of other things that make our lives easier wouldn’t exist if we’d been happy with the status quo.
About 30 years or so ago I saw a video by a guy named Joel Barker who called himself a futurist. He spoke of the value of looking at things from a different perspective to see possibilities. He mentioned the first quartz watch debuted at a world’s fair or some such, that was seen as a quirky little invention that the Swiss, who dominated watchmaking at the time, saw as little more than a cute party trick. It revolutionized the timepiece industry.
He also talked about a challenge issued to college students to produce a vehicle that could achieve some wild performance standards ( 60 miles per hour and get 75 or 100 MPG, or something like that). He said no one could come up with the solution until some fluid dynamics folks got involved and used the resistance of braking to build up pressure in a tank. Once the brake was released, it was the pressure buildup that got the vehicle moving. The small gas-powered engine was only used to keep the vehicle at speed. Today, hybrid vehicles shift from gas to electric or vice versa to improve efficiency. My SUV automatically shifts from being powered by eight cylinders to four when it senses I’m going down a grade.
Barker called those radical movements paradigm shifts, ways of looking at something in a different manner and asking “what if?”
But there’s another aspect where most of us fall short. Author Roger von Oech, who is also an inventor and studies creativity, said “It’s easy to come up with new ideas; the hard part is letting go of what worked for you two years ago, but will soon be out-of-date.”
And as technology has improved, I wonder if we have. During my two years in a high school classroom, I spent a lot of time trying to get students to use software in ways other than it’s designed purpose. Or, to figure out a way to take product A and add product B to create something new. Too many were locked in to the “accepted” way of doing things and looked for the comfort of step one, step two, step three.
That limitation isn’t limited to high school students, to be sure. Sometimes, I find myself more curmudgeonly and stuck in my ways as time passes. I have to remind myself that, unless we venture out, nothing new is found. And discovery is what keeps us young.
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
— Robert Frost
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.