Successful executives simply don’t make it on their own. They often need project managers or vice presidents or directors who take key responsibility and make tough decisions which advance the direction of the enterprise and make the life of the senior executive easier and certainly more productive.
Now the dictionary defines the word “secretary” as “one employed to handle correspondence and manage routine and detail work for a superior.” We all used to have secretaries. But at some point, and I’m not exactly sure when this occurred, we stopped having “secretaries” in favor of recognizing that our right hand men or women were truly far more than secretaries; they were often the people who simply made it all work, and they became “administrative assistants” or “business managers” or “office managers” and indeed they were, all of that and more. Locally we find women or men (traditionally an area filled more by women than men but now evolving) filling these positions for bankers, car dealers, educational institutions, manufacturing; in fact, virtually any endeavor of a certain size.
Nowhere are these positions more rigorous, time-taking or requiring of technical skills than at Fort Sill. And in my time there as chief of staff, deputy commander and commanding general, three wonderful assistants made my way possible, and they, as much as anyone, facilitated any successes we had. And one, plus a fourth, made the transition to civilian life all it could possibly have been.
When I arrived from Germany in 1992 to become the chief of staff, I was greeted by Winna Burns, my secretary and to be close confidante, friend and adviser. Already a longtime civil servant, she was using a word processor as Fort Sill had not as yet entered the computer age. Winna was a typing whiz, technically perfect, and as professional as they come. A small town girl from Durham, Oklahoma, Winna left Fort Sill when I did and joined me at Cameron University as my assistant, then at BancFirst in that same role, then ran my office for some 10 years. We stay in touch even today. Winna is wonderful.
Another Lawton girl with graduations from Eisenhower and Cameron University, Carey Buckhalter worked the night shift at the Post Office from the time she was 16 and did so for 10 years. When her hours were cut, she applied and worked at the Finance Office at Fort Sill. At the end, this greatly talented lady worked in civil service for 42 years; 20 as the assistant to myself and others as the assistant commandant assistant, was the first to serve then Brig. Gen. Tommy Franks. Carey married a Marine along the way. This woman was “cool” in the truest sense of the word. Unflappable and very, very smart.
The commanding general’s secretary who became mine was Rhonda Langford. The consummate pro, won competitions in typing and shorthand, became the secretary for longtime Lawton Mayor Wayne Gilley, and then the city clerk. Worked for a local attorney for 12 years, and was selected from 40 applicants for a job with the Readiness Group and then the deputy garrison commander. So completely terrific, Rhonda eventually went to serve the Command Group and was the commanding general’s secretary for 20 years; in total 13 different commanding generals and 27 years of civil service. Rhonda was great, efficient, highly skilled technically and beloved.
Amy Ewing-Holmstrom, the youngest of eight children of an Army family, was a child in Thailand and Virginia before her father retired in Lawton. I knew Amos Ewing and he was a heck of a man. Amy graduated from OU, spent 15 years in radio in Florida, Kentucky, Texas and Oklahoma. She then become a non-profit executive for the Oklahoma Blood Institute and she directed the United States Field Artillery Association through its very best years. But for me, well, Amy has made it happen. She has worked for me on some level for nearly 18 years, managed four companies every day, and ran fundraising events for politicians and non-profits alike. To this day, though she is now in Florida, Amy remains my right hand woman, though she no longer takes on Medicine Park sewer repair. Oh, and she was on the Lawton City Council for a term. And is the first person I call if I ever need bail.
I tell these stories not to impress or brag so much on the accomplishments of these women but to say that there are doctors, lawyers, CEOs, hospital administrators, car dealers and manufacturing companies that survive through the efforts of behind-the-scenes, low profile, administrative professionals who make it all possible. These did for me.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.