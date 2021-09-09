I never knew chicken fighting, the common name for cockfighting, ever existed until I was assigned at Fort Sill. I knew of fights around Duncan and Marlow and out by Kellyville, where a major ring existed near the ranch of a state politician. I was invited a couple of times but always had a commitment of some kind that kept me from witnessing the bloodletting. For those of us new to the game. ...
Cockfighting is hundreds of years old and is a blood sport. Two, or sometimes more, specially bred birds know as gamecocks, are placed in an enclosed pit to fight. Attendees bet on the outcome; gamble on the results of the fight, which can last a few minutes to nearly 45, and results are the death or complete disfigurement of the losing gamecock. Razor sharp steel blades called “gaffs” are tied to the birds legs for the fight. It’s a brutal, bloody mess with the victim unable to escape their fate.
So the good news is, though it was one of the last states to make it so, cockfighting is illegal in every state and most states prohibit being a spectator at a cockfight. In fact, it is a felony.
Like moonshining, it’s apparent that an underground cockfighting culture still exists in Oklahoma, though we hear of it a bit less and less. Until this year, in April when a tip from the Sheriff’s Department in Cleveland County caused a response to an area near Noble, Oklahoma. When deputies arrived they saw people fleeing the scene along with roosters and other cockfighting paraphernalia.
The owner/operator of the venue is a bit of a legend, though perhaps in his own mind. The guy sees cockfighting as a God written right, believes he is the authority on the U.S. Constitution and that animal rights aren’t allowed in the Constitution. He’s a bit of a Holocaust denier, doesn’t agree with separation of church and state. You should read up on him. He’s local.
And I bet we can still find a cockfight or two within 25 miles of The Lawton Constitution.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.