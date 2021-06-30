A few weeks ago, I ventured back to a “normal pre-pandemic” activity. As the event approached, I thought I would be excited, giddy to see friends, acquaintances, and venture back to “normal”. But I wasn’t. The thought of dressing up and sitting at a table with eight other people overwhelmed me, the thought of sitting in a room with 10 filled tables intimidated me.
As the day approached, I felt nervous, uncertain of myself. Pulling into the parking lot, I waited until the last possible minute to enter. Returning to normal was something I was not ready for, and I was shocked by this response. Pre-pandemic, I was an outgoing person who loved to catch up with friends, meet new people, and hear about the world. I loved sitting in a room with lots of people I didn’t know learning new things, meeting new people. My energy was multiplied by 10 at these events. How has I changed so much in such a short time?
Over the past 16 months, I have learned more about myself than ever before. I discovered what I wanted to be when I grow up, I learned what was important to me, and where I wanted to invest my time. I pushed myself past my limits time after time, learning new skills, producing more work than ever before. Heck, I held down two full-time jobs, and a side hustle all while developing a love for two new hobbies. What has changed? How had I gone from a confident woman to an intimidated girl? How could I feel like I did not belong when I knew more than half of the people in the room?
What changed was me. In the past 16 months I have learned to gain energy from time well spent with my dogs and family, great laughs with my daughter, and time devoted to learning new skills and hobbies. Mastering a boxing combination brings me more adrenaline than speaking in front of 100 people. Getting the cut right on a piece of glass the first time fills me with euphoric joy. Counting down the minutes until I get a hug from my dad makes me more excited than a 5-year-old on Christmas morning. Working through work challenges while Raffy snores and Selina chews on me feels like the perfect moment.
We have struggles. Selina has outgrown my lap and can no longer nap on me while I teach. Raffy is struggling with a pulled leg muscle and the heat is not agreeing with him. And I am pretty sure my daughter is tired of my constant attempts to be funny or try something new. The perfect piece of glass shattered right as I was ready to solder it to the window. And there was that time I walked into a punch instead of blocking and had two black eyes and a sore nose.
Nothing is perfect, but the world I created during the pandemic is authentic and genuinely me. I learned I have nothing to prove to anyone but myself. I have dreams I will achieve, goals to conquer, and art to make. Fighting comes naturally to me, and the conversations I have shared with friends on the side of a boxing ring have taught me more about the world than the eight years of college and graduate school. Somewhere in the fear and chaos of the pandemic, and the multitude of life changes, I found myself. More importantly, I found peace. I learned I am enough.
As I slowly realized this, and understood I was uncomfortable, not because I felt like I did not belong, but because I knew I did not need to belong. For the first time in my life, as I looked around the room, I knew I was enough for me, my family, and my dogs. I settled into my chair secure in this knowledge and enjoyed a moment of “normal”.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.