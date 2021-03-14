If you’ve read today’s editorial, you already know it’s “Sunshine Week”. It recognizes laws that assure transparency and openness in government, in its various forms, throughout the nation.
In my previous life as an editor, I attended more school board, city council and county commissioner meetings than I care to count. They’re generally routine, occasionally dull, and in many instances don’t create the most engaging news stories. But reporters go, because of the “watchdog” role we’ve assumed over the decades.
And sometimes, you hear things you really don’t want to hear … or to report on.
Several years ago, I covered city council in a small town that was very much a “good old boys” community. I have no doubt that, save for the local radio guy and me sitting in the audience, their decisions would have looked much differently. It’s not directly related to open government, but we had one councilman who would frequently preface a comment with, “Now, this is not for you in the media” as he’d eyeball Ron and me, usually seated in the front row. He’d then pop off with whatever was on his mind. Often irrelevant. Sometimes boorish. But, it was a small town, everyone knew him and how he was, so if you lived there and were at the meeting, it’s doubtful you would have been surprised that he’d go off on a tangent. That’s just who he was. Everyone knew it and it wasn’t “news.”
This guy happened to be a neighbor and I told him frequently there was no “off the record” comments in a public meeting and that he needed to be careful because eventually he’d say something relevant that I’d have to quote him on. When that day came, he growled his way into my office after the story published and loudly proclaimed, “I told you that wasn’t for you.” I had to remind him of what the law was and what a public meeting is for. The good news is that pretty well cured him of that habit.
Another council member used a racial epithet during the meeting. I reported it and it caused quite a stir, but I felt it was the public’s right to know. Had those meetings been closed, or the media not there, I wonder how far incidents like that might have gone.
Do reporters enjoy reporting such things? Speaking for myself, the answer is no. I knew the problems my reporting was going to cause these two individuals. And in the one case, I tried to help, warning him to be careful. Most reporters will tell you their primary responsibility is to the reader. Also, most writers will tell you they feel badly if their stories cause pain, but our obligation to the community at large has to outweigh that.
I had a reader call to cancel her subscription once because her house had been burglarized and we reported it as a two- or three-line item in the police notes. I didn’t quite understand, but she said she was embarrassed that it was in the paper, even though she’d obviously done nothing wrong. I explained that, if it were her neighbor who was burglarized, wouldn’t she want to know so she could be more vigilant? She agreed that, despite being a little embarrassed, the reporting of her burglary served a good for her neighbors. She decided not to cancel. Sometimes, even if it’s uncomfortable, there’s good to be had.
I had the pleasure of speaking to a local organization last week and the opportunity was very appreciated. As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve done this for over 40 years now and it’s truly “in my blood.” Generally, I’d prefer to answer questions as opposed to “giving a speech” because you never know whether the topic you picked is of interest to the audience. There were some good questions and, for me, it was a great opportunity to forge new relationships and explain why I think what we do is so important. Thanks to Jerry for the invitation, and to the members for being a gracious, inquisitive and attentive audience.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.