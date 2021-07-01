Several years ago, an organization was created in Southwest Oklahoma that focused on women, their needs, their status in the community and opportunities to lift them up. The Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women identifies problems faced by women in the Lawton-Fort Sill community, advises the mayor and City Council on these issues and seeks remedies to solve these problems. The group is comprised of City Council-appointed women who represent ward districts and Comanche County. This group of hard working, dedicated women have done some pretty great things that you may not know about. Here are a few:
The Outstanding Women of Comanche County. Annually the Commission receives nominations for the Outstanding Women of Comanche County. These nominees have had an impact on Comanche County through their community service which includes identifying needs and finding strengths to promote and enrich the quality of life for women. Some of the previous recipients of this award include Chris Gill, Christina Woodson, Jennifer Krebs-Ellis, Chearlene Johnson, Martha McCartney and Natalie Fitch. So many fantastic leaders have been recognized — too many to list.
MCSW Scholarships. The Commission works with area high schools in search of women students in need of tuition assistance. Some of the scholarships offered include the Fred and Natalie Fitch Scholarship, the Silver Spoon Scholarship, and the Jay Burk Scholarship. An example of the Commission seeking to raise up the women of Southwest Oklahoma.
Investing in Women. With a focus on better financial status for women, the Commission works with the Economic Development Center at Great Plains Technology Center by hosting seminars to assist women in their quest for financial stability. Local partners include Arvest Bank, Adventure Travel, Johnson, Johnson Locksmith and Cosmetic Specialty Labs.
Suits for Success. A great program that was originally started in memory of Shelia Lee, a former Lawton Fort Sill Chamber president, who worked tirelessly to help women to move forward and succeed. The Suits for Success program is set up for women, who may have little pocket cash, to pick out a couple of outfits, shoes, and accessories to start their interview process or professional life on the right foot. Always looking to grow the program and its clients, the Commission has also started Purses with a Purpose. Donated purses filled with personal hygiene items, first aid items and donations from the community are distributed through the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.
Citizen of the Month. Every month the Commission recognizes a Comanche County citizen who has gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the community. Whether it’s volunteering at the food bank, organizing fund raisers or just donating their time at a shelter or a non-profit, this is a great way to recognize those who make life in Southwest Oklahoma better.
Some other programs that the Commission has offered include a self-defense workshop, voter registration drives and domestic violence awareness. The Commission partners with many non-profit organizations including the Lawton Public School Foundation, Lawton Business Women, New Directions Women’s Shelter and Women in Leadership.
Women do have a voice in Southwest Oklahoma and they are loud and proud about what they are doing. It’s terrific that local government is in support.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.