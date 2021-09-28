Zealous political party members often struggle with two ideas. The first is that their views may not align with those held by others within their party. The second is that political parties must evolve over time or risk becoming irrelevant to voters.
Those two factors often create division and an inability in parties to adapt, which in turn explains why so many have come and gone in American history. Parties find ways to adjust their appeal to voters or they disappear. There is a reason few Americans have heard of the Federalists or the Whigs. They were two among many political parties in our nation’s past that rose to prominence and then collapsed because they failed to stay focused on issues that mattered to the majority and the voters therefore turned away from them.
It’s a pattern to bear in mind as the current Republican Party struggles through a bitter internal division between those who prefer to focus on issues and look forward and those who cannot let go of the 2020 election and therefore look backward. The former group includes much of the Old Guard of the Grand Old Party (or G.O.P.), including Representative Lynn Cheney of Wyoming, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, and many others.
It was Cheney who argued on the floor of the United States House of Representatives on May 6, 2021, that Donald Trump “…provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election” and was pursuing “…an aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him.” She argued that millions had been misled by the former president, and that Trump “…continues to undermine our democratic process, sowing seeds of doubt about whether democracy really works at all.” Cheney emphatically denounced those efforts, stating flatly that the Electoral College, more than 60 state and federal courts, and Trump’s own Attorney General had all rejected claims of fraud and supported the outcome of the election. “We must speak the truth,” she said. “Our election was not stolen, and America has not failed.”
Christie has also criticized those who cling to conspiracy theories and the idea of a stolen election. During a speech in California, he said the Republican Party must “face the realities of the 2020 election,” discredit the “extremists in our midst” and “renounce the conspiracy theories.” Christie argued that Republicans “…need to give our supporters facts that will help them put all those fantasies to rest so everyone can focus with clear minds on the issues that really matter.” He insisted that lies regarding the election had done harm to the nation and the party, and that focusing on traditional issues like conservatism, faith, decency, integrity, freedom, liberty, competence, and the truth were the only routes forward that promised hope of electoral success.
Ryan, too, excoriated Trump and the hold he has over the party. In a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library he said, “If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle,” he said, adding, “They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.”
Yet Trump continues to claim the election outcome was fraudulent and to fund-raise on the issue, and legions of his supporters believe him. They support 2020 election audits in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and even one in four counties in Texas despite the fact Trump carried the state by six points. And they do so even after a partisan, Republican initiated review of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Arizona concluded last week that President Joe Biden did indeed win the election. In fact, he won 99 more votes and Trump carried 261 fewer than the initial results had indicated. It was yet another evidence-based discovery that supports the conclusion that the 2020 election had no incidents of widespread fraud and that our system of elections works just fine.
There was a time when Americans had faith in the system, when a part of our patriotism was rooted in the belief that elections were fair and that candidates who lost had an obligation to concede gracefully, call for unity, and then start working to win the next time. We desperately need to work our way back to that faith, for the system cannot work effectively if our new normal is challenging the results of every election if we don’t like the outcome.
And the Republican Party needs to be a part of that effort for two reasons. The first is that it’s the best way to unify the nation and move forward, which is manifestly the best thing for everyone. The second is that it’s the best way to win elections. Voters need to able to vote for ideas and platforms that address their real-life challenges, and to believe in a party that’s bigger than any one person. As Chris Christie put it, no man or woman is “worthy of blind faith and obedience.”
Whether enough members of the GOP embrace that message may have a great deal to do with how successful the party is in 2022 and beyond. There are many points of policy over which Republicans and Democrats can disagree, and on which the GOP can build support. But if they ignore the issues and remain focused on 2020 — on looking backward — then their path forward becomes more problematic. History shows conclusively that parties that look backward almost always struggle to address the issues that concern voters most.
And when they do that, they risk joining the Federalists and the Whigs on the ash heap of history.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.