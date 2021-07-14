A few weeks ago, I was hiking Mount Scott with a friend, when we stumbled into fog. We were both shocked to find fog in late June, the weather has been unusual, temperatures have dropped and soared, leaving us guessing from day to day what the weather will be like. As we entered the fog, we wondered if we should keep going, as it wasn’t that dense, we decided to finish our climb.
The quiet envelopment of the fog was both relaxing and unnerving. Unable to see more than 20 feet in front of us, we were never quite sure what was around the next bend, yet the quiet created by the fog was relaxing, creating a feeling similar to floating in a peaceful pool of water. As the fog swallowed us, our conversation lulled and we each became lost in our own thoughts.
Walking into the fog was the perfect metaphor for where my life has been lately. Normally, I have plan A through Z, a few side projects, and a confident go with the flow attitude. I understand life throws curve balls, and have become quite adept at pivoting with each new curve. Yet since the start of the pandemic, my confidence has waned, my ability to pivot has stiffened, and more days than not I feel overwhelmed and very unsure of myself. I have adjusted to not knowing what is coming, to dealing with change on the spot, swallowing my pride, attempting to push out the fear, all while stumbling blindly ahead.
The fog created a sense of familiarity, a type of comfort as if it were saying let go of plans, dream big, set goals, and continue working hard. Life will always blindside you. Learning to overcome setbacks, interruptions, and challenges creates resiliency and exhaustion. The secret lies not in how resilient you are, but rather at your ability to learn to rest in the down periods, the moments of peace, preparing for what is coming. These moments of peaceful rest enhance our resiliency, giving us the fodder we need to plow through the next curve.
Continuing into the fog gave me insight into myself, how I have pushed back feelings, moved forward with plans that weren’t right for me, and the exhaustion this determined march has created. Somewhere in the chaos of the pandemic, my fruitless efforts to take on more than I could to ensure the security of my family, I lost myself. I have had moments of clarity, I have learned what I don’t want to do, have set boundaries to protect myself, and caught glimpses of my dreams. But all in all my path forward continues to be shrouded in fog. And I wonder when will clarity break through?
Mulling these thoughts over for the past few weeks has made me realize we are all in the same boat, we are all feeling the same way. The pandemic has created a fog of uncertainty, the next step is learning to have the faith to step through the fog. Some of this will be done together, some on our own. But one thing is sure, we will get through the fog, we will gain clarity, and find our footing. I know this in the bottom of my heart. Patience is not a virtue I possess, but one I suspect I will learn.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.