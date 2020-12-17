We have countless professional halls of fame which tout the achievements of athletes, scholars, teachers, artists and virtually every other category of which you might reasonably conceive. While we don’t have an Oklahoma men’s hall of fame, in 1982 Governor George Nigh established the “Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame” to “honor Oklahoma women who are pioneers in their field or in a project that benefits Oklahoma, who have made a significant contribution to the State of Oklahoma, who serve or have served as role models to other Oklahoma women, who may be “unsung heroes” but have made a difference in the lives of Oklahomans or Americans because of their actions, who have championed other women, women’s issues, or served as public policy advocates for the issues important to women; and also exemplify the Oklahoma spirit”
While some of these groups are famous, most are not but their contribution in the light of history are both large and awe inspiring.; here’s few examples of the over 100 women so honored; sadly, so few from Southwest Oklahoma though many certainly are deserving and well qualified.
1. Jessica Thatcher Bost. The first woman to graduate from any college in Oklahoma. In her case, Oklahoma A & M (today Oklahoma State University).
2. Mildred Imark Cleghorn. Born on Fort Sill as an Apache prisoner of war; served as Chairwoman of the Fort Sill/Warm Springs Chiricahua Apache tribe for 18 years.
3. Isabel Crawford. Worked for years as a Baptist missionary at Saddle Mountain near Lawton, teaching Kiowa Indians how to read. Also taught them about the bible; translated prayers into sign language and published two books: Kiowa – A Woman Missionary in Indian Territory and Joyful Journey – Highlights on the Highway – An Autobiography.
4. Jeane Jordan Kirkpatrick. Born in Duncan. The first woman in history appointed to serve as a permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations. Served in President Ronald Reagan’s Cabinet. Political Science professor at Georgetown University and a Fellow with the American Enterprise Institute.
5. Valerie Fletcher Wynn. Why do we not raise up this woman at Cameron, in Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma? A Cameron University professor and the first African-American to teach at Lawton High School, to teach at Cameron University and to serve on the Board of Regents of Oklahoma Colleges.
And there are so many more; artists, pilots, lawyers, doctors and teachers.
So where are the Lawton nominations?
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.