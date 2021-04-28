A few weeks ago, 18 days to be exact, Prince Philip passed away. I was heartbroken. A hopeless romantic, I have admired the love Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared. An iconic couple, stoic British Royalty, few emotions were openly shown, yet their love and dedication could never be doubted.
The generation who fought in World War II, often called the Greatest Generation, seemed able to find love and stay in love. Was it the simplicity of the times? Not the lack of events, history, or life, but the lack of social media, continuous news coverage, and salacious gossip on every corner that created the simplicity. Between the Great Depression and the war, a mere generation after the First World War, the war to end all wars, this generation faced much, and were walking into more.
This generation witnessed the beginning of the Civil Rights movement, Women’s Lib, drastic changes to the workforce, yet marriages seemed to remain more intact than ever before. What kind of love did they share? Was it a love bound by the test of time? A love so deep, it knew no boundaries, understood forgiving and forgetting, held the tenacity to work through challenges. Was marriage considered more of a team effort, were people more focused on the needs and wants of their partner rather than their own?
Reading the highlights of Prince Philip’s life, his dedicated support of not just his wife and family, but her career, the Monarchy, was breathtaking. A man, in his prime, loved his wife and family enough to walk away from his career, take the backseat, and do all in his power to promote his wife, to support her career, and to make positive impacts within the country. I must say, among those in my generation, Generation X, Millennials, and Gen Z, I don’t see, have not seen, this depth of love. Somewhere between the Greatest Generation and now, we have lost all sight of the needs of others.
I am not ashamed to admit I cried over the passing of Prince Philip. I mourned for the loss of his wife, children, and grandchildren. My heart ached imagining how the queen must feel, wondering if she felt lost and alone with the passing of her love. There is no doubt of the love the pair shared, or the humor which enabled them to navigate the many challenges of life. The pair have known more than their fair share of heartache, loss, and devastation, yet within these challenges, they seemed to have found each other, to have created a bond stronger than time.
It has been an honor to see the small portions of their love story shared in the news. The smiles and fond glances unexpectedly caught, the unwavering support showed a love and dedication rarely seen today. As we witness the end of this generation, the passing of history, I hope we each learn a lesson, the tenacity which propelled them through the Depression, the strength to fight a second war, the ability to love completely.
