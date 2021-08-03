Southwest Oklahoma may seem a strange place to ponder American maritime power. Those of us who call it home are hundreds of miles from the closest seaport or significant naval installation, and our familiarity with the armed forces is often limited to the U.S. Army or U.S. Air Force because of our proximity to Fort Sill and Altus, Shepard, and Tinker Air Force Bases.
Yet naval and maritime power figure prominently in our history, from the American Revolution to the present day. The United States Navy played a significant role in each of our major wars, most notably during the Civil War and World War II. And American merchant and whaling ships plowed the oceans of the world in the 19th and for most of the 20th century. They took American goods overseas and brought the products of the world back to American homes, creating enormous economic growth and laying the foundation for the globalized, interconnected world in which we live along the way.
Today, each of us remains dependent on maritime power. Trade from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa must all come to us by sea, which explains why seven of the 10 largest U.S. cities are seaports. Virtually every non-grocery item we purchase comes from a manufacturing facility overseas. It must travel great distances on a ship before ending up on the trucks that carry it to our local retailer or front door, and our reliance on the maritime supply chains that deliver those goods has been made manifest by the recent shutdowns, shortages, and price hikes for many products tied to the COVID 19 pandemic.
With so much at stake, you might think the United States would be diligent about protecting our ability to guard the sea lanes of the world, or to project military power abroad, or to manufacture our own ships.
But you’d be wrong.
The truth is that the United States now builds less than 10 oceangoing ships a year. Out of a global total of more than 44,000 seagoing commercial vessels, less than 200 are American flagged. Only 1% of the more than $1 trillion in trade that flows in and out of the United States annually is carried on U.S. vessels, and less than 12,000 professional mariners now work in the United States. We have virtually no excess capacity for wartime emergencies or surges in demand. To put those numbers in context, it’s worth noting that the United States Merchant Marine carried 1/3 of all global trade in 1951, and in 1950 flagged 43% of the world’s ships.
Meanwhile, as in so many other fields, China has leapt to the forefront of maritime power. The Chinese Navy (formally knows as the People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN) is now the largest in the world, with more than 350 vessels, and is significantly outproducing the U.S. Navy. We retain a qualitative advantage due to our training and our edge in select technologies, but the Chinese have the advantage of aiming only for regional dominance in Asia while the smaller U.S. fleet is deployed throughout the world attempting to maintain global influence with aging ships and a shrinking American industrial base. The U.S. Navy made things even worse by spending the last two decades designing and building disastrously bad ships. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and DDG 1000 Zumwalt destroyer classes are monuments to inefficiency, greed, and incompetence. They are ludicrously over-budget, virtually undeployable, feature weapons and propulsion systems which seldom work, and are so expensive the Navy could not afford to buy them even if they were able to fulfill their missions. The Zumwalts, for example, now cost $8 billion each. They’re such notorious lemons that the Navy cancelled production after only three ships and those vessels have no ammunition for their advanced gun systems because it’s also too expensive.
There are many villains in this tale. One is the U.S. government, which under Ronald Reagan eliminated subsides for the shipbuilding industry and wiped out 40,000 jobs. The U.S. subsequently lost 14 large construction yards. Reagan did it because he hated government subsidies, and he had a reasonable philosophical point. The free market is usually better than subsides, but only when the entire market is free. Our problem is that our enemies and our allies all subsidize many of their major industries. That’s why the largest exporter of containerized cargo to the U.S. today is a company wholly owned by the Chinese government. It’s why Chinese shipyards out-produce American commercial shipyards by a margin of 100-1, and it’s why we have only one remaining builder of large commercial aircraft in the U.S. and only one builder of nuclear submarines.
This wasn’t all Reagan’s fault, of course. We deindustrialized across the board following the end of the Cold War, losing our dominance in dozens of fields in addition to maritime and naval power. We did it because we were arrogant and short-sighted. We thought we would be dominant forever and that cheap Chinese goods would flow our way without consequence. But we have reached a tipping point which the decline in maritime and naval power illuminates. We are now at risk of being so dependent on Chinese goods and ships that we risk being unwilling to confront China for fear of economic collapse or unable to defeat them at sea if we decide war is vital to our national interests.
The political lesson for each of us is simple. Leadership, both civilian and military, matters. We have spent the last twenty years being led by too many politicians and admirals who made disastrous decisions and are now paying the price. Whether we decide to correct our mistakes is up to us. But we must decide to be stronger and wiser.
Fleets don’t build themselves.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in history from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women,” among other works.