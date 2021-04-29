Baby Boomers are the demographic cohort following the Silent Generation and proceeding Generation X. The generation is generally defined as people born from 1946 to 1967, during the post -World War II baby boom. So, of course, Baby Boomers are often the parents of the Generation Xers and Millennials.
Back in the day, we Baby Boomers had a way of expressing ourselves that we either did not adequately explain to our children or they, on their own, simply disregarded or just didn’t “get it”. A few examples, first the Boomer word or phrase, then it’s meaning now.
1. “Threads” were what we called clothing; today it’s a series of email or text messages.
2. “It’s a gas” meant it was a really good time. Our kids would have no idea how to translate that.
3. “Square” meant not cool, or even nerdy. Today, square is a computer application which allows you to do online shopping.
4. A “Boob Tube” was a television. I’d be careful to define “boob” today, at least in polite company.
5. If you were “hacked”, you were really mad. Today you still are but it’s because somebody’s in your computer.
6. “Drag” used to mean boring; now it’s all about clothes.
Then again there were phrases that really were code for something quite different:
1. “Wanna go to the submarine races?” Want to make out?
2. “He’s a real fink.” A loser, one who can’t keep a secret.
3. “Meanwhile, back at the ranch.” To change the subject.
4. “Let me have the skinny on that.” True story.
5. “Don’t bogart all the casserole.” Consume all yourself.
6. “Your feet are really grody.” Dirty and nasty.
7. “Wearing your thongs to the beach.” Flip flops, not underwear.
8. “All that glitters is not gold.” Things are not as they seem.
9. “Bad egg” Bad person.
10. “Elevator doesn’t go to the top” Person is a little slow.
11. “Let sleeping dogs lie” Leave well enough alone.
12. “No spring chicken” An older woman.
13. “Pert-near” Close.
14. “Wearing your best bib and tucker” Dressing up.
15. “Your nose is growing” You lie.
Which is all to say that language is constantly changing. What may be a great phrase today may well be gone tomorrow. Listen to today’s music and the changes are real.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.