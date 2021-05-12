A few weeks ago, I read the phrase hope blossoms in mercy. Since reading it, I have rolled the phrase around in my mind, reflecting on its beauty and its truth. I was also stunned that I had never connected mercy and hope, how had I missed this beautiful connection?
I won’t lie, the past few months have been a struggle for me. The drudgery of the end of winter, overcoming the winter storm of February 2021, and hoping for a more normal summer have left me feeling blah, lackluster, unexcited about everything. As the pandemic wears on, life is slowly becoming dull, colors are fading, laughter is less frequent, and hope is missing. I am not sure any of us quite remember what that feels like.
My usual tricks to shake the funk haven’t been working, workouts seem long and grueling, my muse for art has become quiet, and naps are looking better and better. Thoughts keep slipping my mind, food is less appealing, and the list could go on and on. In short, life has gained a filter making everything less brilliant.
Looking for an answer, a cure, I have been reading more, escaping to past worlds, enjoying the rest a good story can provide. During my daily devotional time, I came upon the phrase which struck a chord, and slowly started propelling me forward. Hope blossoms in Mercy. Mercy is what each of us are in need of right now. We need to show ourselves mercy, show our families, peers, co-workers, neighbors, the world mercy. The pandemic has isolated us, created new barriers, increased fear and stress, magnified the uncertainty we all live with, but normally can ignore, and quelched our peace.
The question becomes, what is mercy and how do we show it? mercy can be defined as clemency, giving an opportunity, or, as I define it, loving people right where they are. As the struggles of the past 14 months weigh on us, as we dare to hope for a brighter tomorrow, we must learn to love people right where they are. We must stop asking them to change to meet our needs, to be what we need, or what we think they should be. We must honor people, meet them where they are, and love them as they are. This is by no means is an excuse for bad behavior or permission to stop growing and bettering ourselves. This is permission to stop judging others, to stop focusing on our differences, and to grant mercy.
Mercy will heal wounds, rebuild bridges, and start conversations. Showing mercy takes great courage and bravery, it is a daily challenge, but one worth the effort. Start small, show mercy to your pets, then your family, your co-workers, slowly expanding until it is part of your everyday. The more mercy you show, the more hope you will find, increasing your resiliency and strength, giving you the courage to grow and change yourself. Mercy, hope, resiliency, and strength are all directly connected, create a cyclical cycle that can either bind us together, or create divides. How appropriate that something so powerful, so beautiful is represented as a flower blooming in the soft dew of a quiet spring morning.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.