Tomorrow is the first day of school. It seems as though we just started summer vacation, and yet here we are, back to the routine of school. For me, this is a bittersweet moment. My baby, my one and only, is beginning her senior year. This moment came much too quickly, it feels rushed, as the large milestones of life often do.
Twenty-two years ago, I was beginning my senior year of high school. I vaguely remember the day. I was apprehensive about what to expect, determined to have a good year, and hopeful for the future. Unlike my peers, I didn’t have a plan, I wasn’t 100% sure what I wanted to be or where I wanted to go to school. I wasn’t ready to start my life. Looking back, I think I still feel the same way. At 41, I know what I want to do with my life, who I am, and have an idea of where I am going. Yet a crystal-clear image, a map, or concrete long-term goal does not exist for me.
Because of my eternal struggle to know what I want, or where I am headed, I have always encouraged my daughter to not rush big decisions, to take time to enjoy her childhood, her freedom, and explore all of her options. I have always made it clear I don’t want her to follow in my footsteps, attend the college or graduate schools I attended. I want B to be B. I want B to be who she is meant to be, to live out her destiny. I want no part of what I have done or accomplished to shadow her life or guide her choices.
Because of my determination to insist B live her life, I have worked hard to expose her to as many career paths as possible. I have encouraged her to explore life and reflect on who she wants to be. Somewhere between her sophomore and junior years of high school, she found herself, and bravely took the first steps toward herself. I was both shocked and jealous of her journey. Here she was, 15 years old, and knew who she was and what she wanted. She had the confidence to boldly say, “Hello world, this is who I am and what I believe.” I don’t think I have the courage to say that now.
It’s funny how life works. It takes twists and turns you never expected or dared hope for while simultaneously crushing the dreams and hopes you nurture. The harshness of life, the reality that timing is everything, we can miss meeting our soul mate or achieving our dreams by mere seconds. The one thing I can say with certainty is the fleeting nature of time makes her the most valuable and precious resource. Once time is spent, it cannot be returned.
As we prepare for tomorrow, hug your children extra hard, remind them how amazing they are, and tell them you believe in them. Tell them every day, no matter what has happened, you love them, are proud of them, and they have value. Somewhere, in this next generation, we are nurturing our very hope for tomorrow. Our children will find the answer to world hunger, will negotiate world peace, will conquer new frontiers. Our job is to fill them with as much love and confidence as we can, to ensure they know that no matter what we will always love them.
And tomorrow, if you see a woman crying hysterically outside a high school, be kind. For some of us, this moment has come too soon, and the knowledge that our kiddos are growing up is a hard pill to swallow.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.