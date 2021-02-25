While we Okies universally never cheer for Texas, and always help our neighbor, here are 10 things we just don’t do.
1. Pass by a lost dog and not try to help. Perhaps this tendency is caused by our heritage as ranchers and our love of animals and understanding of where they fit in our lives. There are tons of “lost puppy” signs around and Okies to help the owner find their dog. We never ignore animals in need.
2. Skip the State Fair. No state in which I have ever lived are residents as dedicated to the FFA, children raising farm animals for show, and attending the annual State Fair. And the fair here is extraordinarily fun with great food. It can’t be beat. “’Our State Fair is the Best State Fair; Don’t Miss It – Don’t Even Be Late!”
3. Miss a football game. It can be OSU or OU, but it can also be Lawton High, Mac, or Ike. We love our football, high school and college …. and the trip down I-35 to watch the Cowboys play is also something to behold.
4. Say “no” to an invitation to the lake. When it’s 105 degrees plus, with an invite to a lake, be it Grand or Ellsworth or Texoma or Eufaula, and we are going to be there with boats, pontoons, fishing gear, jet skis and bikinis. With beer in hand, nothing better than a day at the lake. Better yet when somebody else drives.
5. Hand over our firearms. In Oklahoma, we are all about the 2nd. Amendment. Most of us don’t favor fooling with it. And for those opposed to guns, don’t think we should have them and that it’s a good idea to take them away? Well, I wouldn’t start here.
6. Not helping one another when needed. Oklahomans willingness to aid one another is as famous as the state song. Tornadoes in Moore, the Murrah Building bombing and countless other natural and manmade disasters demonstrate time and time again that Oklahomans live the Golden Rule and are there for one another — each and every time.
7. Drive in more than 1 inch of snow. The Minneapolis airport never shuts down even in the face of 2 feet of snow; its residents are known to put chains on their tires to get to church on time. But an inch or so of snow in Oklahoma is a show stopper. No flying, no driving, and little walking. Full stop.
8. Not watch the Thunder. Be it in person or on TV, Oklahomans rarely miss a Thunder game despite who they play or what their record might be. We await our next superstar. Who needs KD, Russ or Steven? Well, maybe Steve. We love Steven.
9. Pay attention to weather alerts. We ignore them in spades. It might be because they become all-consuming and cause the local television stations to panic, panic, panic. Must we announce predicted 40 mph winds every three minutes and interrupt our favorite TV shows? Please. Just stop. We’ll know bad weather when we see it.
10. Fail to enjoy an Oklahoma swunset. Over Mount Scott, Signal Mountain or an open plain, few things make us appreciate out state we love more than its sunsets. Beautiful in every way.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.