I had a good friend and traveling companion who said to me one day in exasperation: “Mary! You’d talk to a post!”She probably said it after I’d engaged still another total stranger in conversation.
On one of our trips together, we were waiting at the Oklahoma City airport gate to Atlanta when the man beside me suddenly stood up, riffled through his carry-on bag and then breathed a sigh of relief.
“My keys,” he explained. “I just came from Woodward and I thought maybe I left my car keys at my dad’s house. I’ve got to pick up my truck in Atlanta and drive home.”
“I grew up in Woodward County!” I told him. He did too. He mentioned his grandfather’s name.
“That was my maiden name!” I said.
The first time my friend and I traveled together, I asked her the kind of question I tend to ask most people — you know, “What do you do?” “Where are you from?” “Do you believe in God?” I think what I asked her was, “How old are you?”
“Mary!” she responded. “You ask the strangest questions!”
On that same trip that started at the Oklahoma City airport, we were waiting in the St. Petersburg train station for the fast train to Moscow. All the signs were in Russian. There was an attractive young woman on my right. I asked her if she spoke English and she said yes. I showed her my ticket and she said she would go check the platform and boarding time. She walked off, chic in a short, tight dress and high heels, and reported back that our train was on platform 4 and we should go wait there.
She asked where I was from and I said, “America. Oklahoma. Do you know of it?”
“Yes,” she said a little dubiously, so I added, “It’s next to Texas.”
“Oh, where George Bush is from,” she said.
I always talk to people when I’m standing in line or having to wait. It’s a lot more pleasant than just fidgeting, growing more irritated by the minute.
I remember one day when I went to a small grocery store on a Saturday morning and there was a long line, although everyone seemed cheerful. I stood behind a couple and we agreed we hated not being able to find our cars in the Wal-Mart parking lot. They told me about going to a football game in California and not being able to find their car for three hours. I told them about the time I could find my car in the Wal-Mart parking lot because it was the only one with cat stuff on the top of it.
Then I told the woman behind me her sweater set was lovely. “Don’t you like mine too?” — a red OU sweatshirt. She laughed and said she did .
I asked the woman who carried out my groceries if anybody ever bought the 50-pound sacks of potatoes by the door and she said, yes, a lot. Some workers who were staying in a house together had just bought a sack that morning.
I tried to imagine talking to a post.
“Hi there,” I’d start. “What are you doing way out here by yourself? What were you before you were a post. Do you like being a post? Has your whole family been posts?”
If you’re driving down a road sometime and see someone with a little notebook and a pencil on the other side of a ditch, that’s me. Talking to a post.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.