Very recently the Supreme Court issued a major decision in the case Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Fulton dealt with a group called the Catholic Social Services, a private religious group who contracted with the City of Philadelphia to provide foster care services. Philadelphia decided to cancel the CSS contract due to their refusal to place children with same-sex couples. Fulton is the most recent example of a case that conflicts between religious freedom and LGBT rights. In this article I wanted to talk briefly about what happened in Fulton and what that tells us about the state of religious freedom in the United States today and where it is headed.
Fulton continues an extended winning streak by religious freedom advocates. In a 9-0 decision the Supreme Court said that Philadelphia had violated the Catholic Social Services’ First Amendment rights by canceling their contract over their religious objections to placing children with LGBT couples. The ruling itself was not particularly surprising and many Court watchers had been expecting this for months. What was surprising was the unanimous decision. The Supreme Court makes unanimous decisions more frequently than you might, but they are rarer on controversial issues. Three years ago, the Court ruled in favor of religious freedom in the Masterpiece Cake case in a 7-2 decision.
The Court’s current standard for how government interactions with religious groups was established over thirty years ago in the case Employment Division v. Smith. Smith said that restrictions on a religious practice are required to be “neutral and generally applicable.” Translating Smith into plain English; restrictions on religious practices and not inherently unconstitutional provided that the law applies to everyone (both religious and non-religious) equally. That does not sound too bad, but it is a massive step-down from where religious freedom was before Smith. Up until that case the Supreme Court had said that when the government was confronted with a person who claimed a sincere religious belief the government was expected to go out of its way to accommodate that belief. After Smith, the government was allowed to merely shrug and say, “Too bad.” If the religious person or group was treated equally to everyone else, they were not expected to have to try and accommodate a person’s religious beliefs.
The politics of the religious freedom debate are fascinating because of how quickly they have changed. In the aftermath of Smith most of the people advocating against it were liberals. That was because the people who were foremost in those cases tended to be non-Christians because their religious practices tended to be outside of the Christian norm. Smith itself dealt with the use of drugs in a Native religious practice but it also impacted other non-Christians as well. Today much of the saber-rattling over religious freedom comes from political conservatives who find their religious beliefs and practices in conflict with LGBT groups.
Partisan polarization divides the parties on religious freedom, but not as significantly as you might think. The main problem to building consensus is that religious groups themselves have become polarized. Let us use the Masterpiece Cake example. Dr. Andy Lewis from the University of Cincinnati recently wrote for the Washington Post about a study where that found people were more supportive of religious freedom if they were told that the business owner who refused service to the LGBT couple was Hindu as opposed to Evangelical Christian. That is largely explained by the fact that Evangelicalism has become so closely associated with the Republican Party that many Democrats simply turn their blinders on when Evangelicals complain about religious discrimination.
We do not know what is coming next. Dr. Daniel Bennett, a professor of Political Science at John Brown University, thinks that Fulton is a signal that the Court has a 5-4 (or even 6-3) majority who are ready to overturn Smith and expand religious freedom to where it was generations ago. If that happens it would be a major win for religious freedom activists of all kinds whether you are a Southern Baptist, a Sunni Muslim, or a Rastafarian. There is a delicate balance that can be reached between religious freedom and civil liberty protections for the LGBT community and we as Americans have a choice. Either we can try and solve those issues through legislation and compromise, or we can dig in our heels. If we go the latter route, then the Court gets to make the law and we all just must hope that it is a good one.
David Searcy holds a Masters Degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in Political Science from Southern Illinois University.