Empire of the Summer Moon”, the story of the rise and then the subsequent fall of the Comanche Tribe, arguably the most important and powerful Indian tribe in the entire history of our country, tells the story of Quanah Parker, the mixed blood son of Cynthia Ann Parker.
Quanah became the last and the greatest chief of the Comanches. S.C. Gwynne’s book is wonderful. What is not is how poorly Southwest Oklahoma has done in preserving his last home on this earth, now sitting — crumbling, falling to the ground, in Cache, Oklahoma. In this case, private ownership has overcome the public good, and this national treasure will soon lay collapsed in a pile of timber. How is this excusable? It’s not.
Star House was built in 1890, funded by ranch owner Samuel Burk Burnett (ring a bell?). Quanah had decided he needed to live in a place more in line with his rank and status. For his multiple wives and children, the two-story, two-room house with 10-foot ceilings was built. Its cost was about $2,000 and it served as the center of Parkers social efforts, to include a visit by Theodore Roosevelt. We will never be certain why Parker painted five stars on the roof; it is believed by many that he wanted a display of rank and that exceeded that of an Army general. I can’t blame him. I might have liked that too.
The house originally was built north of Cache on Fort Sill’s West Range. Bought by Parkers daughter upon his death, the house was moved from that location to Cache, and sold again in 1958. It remains in the hands of the family who purchased it some 60-plus years ago. In 2015, the already-crumbling house was further damaged by a storm. The National Trust for Historic Preservation estimates a million dollars or so would restore it.
So here we lift up Geronimo, other chiefs, Elmer Thomas, the Wichita Mountains, LETRA and Medicine Park. But for the lack of a million dollars, we fail to reap the enormous benefit of tourism which includes the fascinating home of one of the most famous Native Americans in our history.
City gonna lead? County gonna lead? State government gonna lead? Federal government gonna lead? Step up!
A tragedy in Southwest Oklahoma. No excuse for it.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.