My son was coming over to listen to my commentaries. He’s my best critic. He corrects me when I mispronounce or misuse a word. Sometimes we argue whether a word really is a word. I maintain that if Stephen Colbert can invent the word “truthiness” and Sarah Palin can invent the word “refudiate,” that is about the widest spectrum of precedence you could ask for.
If Shakespeare hadn’t invented, or first used, 1,700 words, ranging from “amazement” to “suspicious,” how much duller our language would be. It’s OK, I argue, to make up a word if it works.
I keep a dictionary near the table on a wooden stand my youngest son made many years ago so that we could settle family arguments. Now his brother, the critic, just consults his smart phone and, without even having to get out of his chair, instantly settles the question.
All this takes about an hour if we limit ourselves to accuracy. If we take time to reminisce, digress, argue and laugh, it takes two hours.
He said he would come by after work. “OK,” I said, “but we have to be done before 7 because my book discussion group is coming then.”
He got here at 5:30. We always do this in the dining room where he can sit at the table and take notes. But the table was completely covered with my financial records for the past four months.
“What’s all this?” he asked. “It looks like my desk.”
“It looks like my desk too,” I said. “Only this is more of it.”
“What are you going to do about it before your meeting?”
“Nothing. I don’t have time. But they won’t be surprised and they’re not the critical type. They all love books and piles of papers are sort of related to books.”
“At least you could put it in stacks,” he suggested.
“It is in stacks,” I said defensively.
He looked dubious.
“Well, they’re sort of loose stacks,” I added.
I guess it depends upon what the meaning of the word “stack” is. Neat and tidy people (I tend to think of them as “anal compulsives”) would probably define a stack as having the papers one on top of another in precise 8½-by-11-inch alignment. No untidy edges sticking out. No wayward pages upside down. Adjoining stacks would also be perfectly aligned as if the stacker had whacked them in place with a ruler or drawn a chalk line for a guide.
A casual observer might see my table as a totally unorganized mess of overlapping, unruly papers gone wild. Not so. I consider a group of papers a stack if they are pretty much running the same direction up and down and, with a few nudges, can be separated from the next pile.
My son sighed, sat down at the table, placed his yellow legal pad, on which he writes down questions and comments and doodles while he listens, on top of one of the less loose stacks and took out his pen.
“OK, I’m ready,” he said.
I hadn’t got through the first sentence when he stopped me.
“Read that again,” he said. “Say that last word again...”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.