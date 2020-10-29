Over the last several weeks I have watched as the debate over State Question 805 has heated up. I wanted to take a moment and offer my perspective on this important question. One of the first things you should know is that what you read on your ballot is just a summary of pages and pages of changes to our state Constitution.
When reading the actual language of the constitutional amendment, it becomes very clear that SQ 805 should be called the “career criminal relief act of 2020.” Career criminals should face consequences for their actions. Anyone who repeatedly commits crimes should face longer and stronger sentences based upon their continuing criminal endeavors. No one should benefit from a life of crime.
State Question 805 bans the practice of being harsher on repeat offenders of crime based upon the number of prior convictions they have. SQ 805 purports to be only about “non-violent offenses,” but that term is confusing. SQ 805 uses a very specific part of state law to put a definition of “violent felonies” into our Constitution using a very narrow list of 52 crimes as listed on January 1, 2020, in on particular state statute. SQ 805 says all other felonies are forever deemed “non-violent” even though they might be very serious. Just a few of the crimes considered “non-violent” by this state question include:
· All domestic violence crimes, even on a pregnant woman, in the presence of a child, with a deadly weapon or even by strangulation.
· Burglary second degree (Home burglary)
· Animal cruelty
· Trafficking in controlled dangerous substances
· Indecent exposure
· Violation of protective orders
· Hate crimes
· Soliciting sex from a minor using a computer (online predators)
· Driving under the influence
· Identity theft
· Arson in the second, third and fourth degrees
· Cattle stealing
· Vulnerable adult and elder abuse, unless they occur in a nursing facility
Without the ability to use sentence enhancements, prosecutors would be limited to the range of punishment for a first-time offender for all non-violent crimes. Current sentence ranges are inadequate to address repeat offenders. Additionally, simply because an offender is sentenced to 10 years in prison does not mean that they will actually serve that amount of time. As a general rule, an offender will serve 25 percent of his or her time. If an offender’s sentence is five years or less on this category of felonies, they are eligible for earlier release on an ankle monitor after serving just 90 days. Because of this lack of transparency in sentences, prosecutors, juries, and judges are forced to do the math and make recommendations for longer time periods knowing that in real time it equates to a fraction of the sentence length.
While the list I give above is not exhaustive, it is troubling. These are not minor victimless crimes, but serious offenses that have victims. Crimes like domestic abuse will no longer have graduated penalties for repeat offenders. Many of the domestic violence crimes have penalty ranges of five years or less. That about that! State Question 805 is a huge step backwards for crime victims!
I will be among the first to acknowledge that Oklahoma needs sentencing reform. However, this reform is dangerous and should be rejected by the people in our great State!
Jason Hicks is the district attorney for Stephens and Caddo counties.