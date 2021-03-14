Spring break 2021 has arrived, and it’s vastly different at Cameron University than 2020 was.
A year ago when we sent our students home for break, I don’t believe any of them realized the impact that COVID-19 would have on their educational lives in the weeks, months – and now year – that would follow.
Within days of their return in March 2020, the CU campus ceased in-person instruction as faculty converted their classes to virtual formats in less than a week. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Aggies adapted to new instructional technology. It was not without its challenges, but students, faculty and CU staff overcame a steep learning curve and we were able to complete the spring semester – although not in the way any of us expected, and without a traditional May Commencement to celebrate their accomplishments and provide a proper send-off to the next chapter of their lives.
During the summer, the university began implementing a variety of course formats that would enable students to choose a class type that would better suite their learning styles and personal circumstances. For some, it was in-person instruction in a physically distanced setting, while for others, it was synchronous (which means classes meet in real-time through Zoom or similar video format) or asynchronous (such as online classes that don’t require live interaction and give students greater flexibility to balance their college life with work and family obligations). Cameron even offered hybrid methods of delivery that combined two or more of these.
We refined that process in the fall, and continued it into the current semester. What we discovered is that our students’ preferences are divided almost equally among in-person, synchronous and asynchronous formats. Some of that is driven by each student’s unique handling of their health and safety during the pandemic, while others’ decisions were based on personal learning abilities or access to technology resources.
As we have worked our way through this perpetual learning process (at least, it seems that way), Cameron has managed to continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and employees through our campus COVID protocols, while continuing to help our students along their paths to college degrees.
Everyone is anxious to see life return to normal, whatever that means, and that includes all of us here at Cameron University. Each day more people are receiving a first or second dose of COVID vaccine, and that gives us hope that we will see the pandemic abate one day very soon. Whether that truly means that our lives will return to the way they were pre-COVID is anyone’s guess.
Meanwhile, we are slowly working our way toward more open and accessible campuses. Last October, we were able to hold an in-person, socially distanced, “mostly traditional” Commencement for our 2020 graduates. On May 7-8, we plan to follow the same format for the Class of 2021. It will be in Cameron Stadium, complete with traditional fireworks, but divided over two evenings so that more students will feel comfortable participating, and they can bring more of their family and friends to celebrate their accomplishment. For those who cannot be in the stadium, ceremonies will be livestreamed. If you know of any CU student who plans to graduate this semester, please give them a well-deserved pat on the back and remind them that they should register to participate in the graduation ceremony as soon as possible.
Looking ahead, Cameron plans to be in session this summer and fall, likely following the same educational processes and safety protocols I previously mentioned. When we return from spring break on March 22, current Aggies will be given priority that week to enroll for the upcoming semesters. Starting March 29, we will open the enrollment process to everyone.
There is absolutely no question that COVID-19 has taken its toll on higher education, not just Cameron, but everywhere in Oklahoma and across the nation. Enrollment numbers show that thousands of American college students opted to “push pause” on their degree plans until the pandemic abates, while hundreds of thousands of high school graduates have chosen to delay the start of their college careers until they and their families feel comfortable with the progress being made.
I will conclude by encouraging our students to make the most of their spring break, whether it’s to catch up on some pressing homework assignments, or more hopefully to take a mental break from their studies and relax. You deserve it.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University