I read a murder mystery until I got sleepy. But when I put down the book and pulled up the down comforter, I saw a small black spider about half way between the top, tucked under my chin, and the bottom over my feet.
“Maybe it isn’t a spider,” I thought, as I am not an alarmist. But then, maybe it was. But even if it is a spider, the chances of it being poisonous are pretty slim. After awhile I thought, “and even if it is poisonous, the chances of it crawling clear up to the top of the bed would be 50-50 at worst, wouldn’t they?” It was equally likely to go the other way and fall off onto the floor.
I couldn’t recall ever reading any spider statistics, But, logically, even if it did head for my head what were the chances of it actually biting me? “Pretty slim,” I thought, sleepily. So I turned off the light and stared into the dark.
Then I remembered when I was about 5, our family went to Oklahoma City to go to the state fair. We stayed all night with Uncle Slim and Aunt Bernice. During the night Aunt Bernice was bitten by a black widow spider and was rushed to the hospital. She recovered but had to stay a day or two in the hospital and of course missed the trip to the state fair.
Hmmmm. Black widow spider. My spider was black. It had to be my spider because it was on my bed. After about 10 minutes, I turned the light back on, got up, took off the comforter and carefully shook it out. The comforter is dark green. I looked it over carefully. What had looked like a spider, I now could see, was a little wad of dark green thread that had come loose. Had I been able to tell it was dark green I would never have suspected a spider as I am pretty sure Oklahoma spiders don’t come in green.
I made the bed back up, turned out the light again. I was wide awake. I thought I might as well read another chapter or two to see if I could figure out who the murderer was. But then I realized that I was hungry as chasing spiders uses up a lot of energy. I debated between two possibilities — a cup of hot cocoa or a hot toddy. A hot toddy of boiling water poured over bourbon, a hunk of lemon, a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of ginger is very soothing.
But I settled on the cocoa and went into the kitchen to make a cup, which was much more tempting than the curds and whey Little Miss Muffett was eating when a spider came along and sat down beside her. It was delicious and also soothing and that, and a few more chapters of the murder mystery — which was still a mystery — plus the knowledge that there was no spider in my bed soon put me to sleep.
If there is a moral to this story, I don’t know what it is.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.