Last week the White House announced that President Biden was going to sign an executive order creating a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. The goal is to analyze many of the current controversies about the judiciary including the Court’s role, the length of time a person serves on the Court, and the size of the Court. So that leads to the following questions: Can the Court’s make-up be changed and what is the danger of doing so?
The most eyebrow raising part of the Commission’s charge is that they are going to analyze the size of the Supreme Court. The Constitution describes the Court in Article III of the Constitution, and it is embarrassingly silent on this issue. Article III is shorter than this opinion piece. It simply says there will be a Supreme Court. That is all it says. When the first Supreme Court met after the ratification of the Constitution it had six members. The size of the Court kept bouncing around from 7 to 10 for the next 70 years. It was not until 1869 that Congress passed the Circuit Judges Act which set the number of justices on the Supreme Court at 9 where it has remained ever since. The nine-justice Supreme Court has become entrenched because of tradition rather than any firm legal requirement. But that tradition can be extremely powerful. Franklin Roosevelt was the last president to seriously attempt to alter the make-up of the Supreme Court. He wanted a Supreme Court with 15 people on it. That plan lost in the Senate by a 70-20 vote, and this was the year after FDR and the Democrats won a landslide electoral victory.
One reason to support Court expansion is to try and increase the Supreme Court’s docket. The Supreme Court accepts fewer than 5 percent of the cases that people ask them to take each term. The reason is that it takes a lot of time to write all the judicial opinions that the court works on. Another reason to support expanding the Court is that tenure on the court is extremely long. Since the 1980s the average Supreme Court term has been 26 years. Federal judges have lifetime appointments and they have taken full advantage on the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas is our longest tenured justice. In October he will reach his 30th anniversary on the court. Thirty years. To put that in context — he was nominated by George H.W. Bush, six presidential administrations ago.
When Clarence Thomas was nominated, I was in the first grade. I now have a PhD and four children, the youngest of which is in the first grade. That is how long Justice Thomas has been influencing American policy. If the Commission does not recommend changing the lifetime tenure of federal judges, the only other way to get fresher perspectives on the court is to add more seats.
Of course, there is obvious opposition to changes at the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that, “Democrats keep showing they don’t care about norms and institutions, only power. The latest example: [packing] the Supreme Court and destroy its legitimacy.” Is Senator McConnell, right? Would adding to the court make it more illegitimate in the public’s eyes? Gallup data on Supreme Court job approval shows evidence that the public supports the court less when it is politicized. The Supreme Court’s lowest public approval of the last 20 years was in 2016. That was after Justice Scalia had died and President Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to the Court. Senator McConnell refused to hold a vote or hearing on his nomination. He even refused to meet with him. Senator McConnell is correct that if a Supreme Court expansion plan were seen by the American public as a political ploy, then the institution would certainly lose approval. He is wrong when he solely blames the Democratic Party without looking in the mirror. He sounds like Claude Rains decrying the illegal gambling at Rick’s while a porter brings him his winnings.
This is not a new phenomenon. The Supreme Court’s membership has always been political. During Andrew Johnson’s tenure as president, the chief justice urged Congress to cap the number of Supreme Court members because he did not want Johnson to nominate anyone. Controversies about John Adams’ judicial appointments during the last days of his administration led to Marbury v. Madison and to judicial review. Studies have shown that justices take this into account during their times on the court. A justice will usually choose to retire only when they share the same political party with the president of the United States.
Outside of changing the court itself, the best solution here is for us to dial down the temperature of political debate in this country by adding more empathy into our political discourse by listening more and talking less. Given the political landscape of America in 2021, it might just be easier to remake the court instead.
